PDP Wike Faction Demands Arrest Of Turaki Group Over Alleged ‘Deception’

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) faction aligned with the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has demanded the arrest of members of a rival faction chaired by Mr Kabiru Turaki SAN for what it described as “criminal deception.”

The call was made on Monday by PDP State Chairmen loyal to the Wike camp, citing the rival camp’s submission of the name of former President Goodluck to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as its presidential candidate for the 2027 election.

Addressing a media conference at the PDP Abuja national secretariat, the factional state chairmen claimed that Turaki and members of his group had been expelled from the PDP and did not have any claim to the membership of the party.

Leader of the factional state chairmen, Austin Nwachukwu, accused the Turaki group of

impersonation, forgery and distortion of court judgments.

He called on the security agencies to investigate the activities of the group and halt what he described as “a threat to public order.”

Nwachukwu, who spoke on behalf of his colleagues, further alleged that the Turaki group had continued to parade itself as a faction of the PDP contrary to court rulings and the party’s official position.

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He insisted that there is only one legally recognised PDP leadership, headed by Alhaji Abdulrahman Mohammed as National Chairman and Senator Samuel Anyanwu as National Secretary.

“We stand before you today not out of bitterness, but out of duty as commanders of our various states, to defend the integrity of the PDP, to protect the rule of law, and to preserve the peace and stability of our party and our democracy,” Nwachukwu said.

He urged security and law enforcement agencies to immediately investigate what he described as the “criminal and malicious forgery and distortion of court judgments” allegedly being carried out by the “expelled members”.

According to him, “Their utter disrespect for the rule of law, their breach of peace, and reckless utterances pose a clear and present danger to public order. Nigeria is a nation of laws, not of propaganda.”

He further accused members of the rival group of deceiving the public by presenting themselves as a legitimate faction of the PDP.

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“This is criminal deception of the Nigerian people. There is only one PDP, recognised by INEC and by the courts, and it is the PDP led by the NWC under Alhaji Abdulrahman Mohammed as National Chairman and Senator Samuel Anyanwu as National Secretary,” he declared.

Nwachukwu also appealed to former President Jonathan to publicly distance himself from the activities of the rival group, alleging that his name was being invoked to lend legitimacy to actions he described as unlawful.

“We call on you, in view of the global image and moral authority you command, to address Nigerians directly and disassociate yourself from the continuous use of your name in this spectacle,” he said.

The party chieftain further alleged that the Turaki group had unlawfully submitted Jonathan’s name to INEC as presidential candidate, contrary to what he described as the authentic and authorised electronic submission recognised by the party.

In a separate appeal, Nwachukwu called on the FCT Minister, Wike, to investigate the activities of a building in Abuja being used by the Turaki group to coordinate activities.

According to him, their activities are capable of undermining peace and security in the federal capital territory.

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“We urge the Minister to cause an immediate security review and take necessary administrative action in the interest of peace in the nation’s capital,” he said.

Nwachukwu also urged the National Working Committee (NWC) to initiate contempt proceedings and other legal actions against Turaki and members of his group.

“The deception of the entire PDP membership must end. We urge the NWC to immediately file contempt proceedings and other appropriate actions against these expelled individuals for impersonation, forgery and disobedience of court orders. The party must protect its name, logo and structure in law,” he declared.

He insisted that competent courts had already settled the issues being raised by the Turaki group and accused some prominent party elders and politicians associated with it of misrepresenting judicial pronouncements.