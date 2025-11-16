I’m Joining APC To Guarantee Taraba’s Destiny, Says PDP Governor

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Governor Agbu Kefas of Taraba State has announced he will defect to the All Progressives Congress (APC) on November 19 to guarantee the destiny of the state.

Kefas, who’s seeking reelection in 2027 made the announcement over the weekend that he will be leaving the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) after months of negotiations with the APC.

His desire to join the APC had polarized the party in the state and the national leadership. The founders of the party in the state had expressed reservations but after months of horse trading, he has received the support to enable him join the ruling party.

He explained that his defection “has to do with the destiny of Taraba people”, and that he will be “expecting a lot of visitors” for the ceremony.

“There is going to be a major shift and alignment on November 19,” the governor said.

“I will officially transition from PDP to APC. It is a movement that has to do with the destiny of Taraba people,” he announced.

Since 1999, all Taraba governors have been members of the PDP.

Other PDP governors, who have dumped the party for the APC include Umo Eno (Akwa Ibom), Sheriff Oborevwori (Delta), Peter Mbah (Enugu), and Douye Diri (Bayelsa).