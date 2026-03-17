Portable Seeks Don Jazzy’s Help Over Low Apple Music Earnings

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Controversial Nigerian singer Portable has appealed to music executive Don Jazzy for guidance on how to increase his earnings from the music streaming platform Apple Music.

Portable, whose real name is Habeeb Okikiola, appealed in a two-minute video shared online, where he displayed his Apple Music dashboard and complained about the low revenue generated from streams by Nigerian listeners.

In the video, the singer explained that streams from fans in Nigeria bring in significantly less income compared to streams from countries such as the United States and France, where payouts can be up to ten times higher due to higher local subscription rates.

Portable called on Don Jazzy to offer advice on how he could boost his streaming revenue through improved promotion and better strategies.

“I’m in pain. The revenue Apple Music pays me every month is very low. They say streams from Nigerian audiences don’t generate high revenue.

Please help me beg Don Jazzy to guide me and show me the way.” he says

The video quickly gained attention on social media, prompting reactions from fans and fellow artists.

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Nigerian rapper Olamide also reacted by reposting the clip with laughing emojis, further amplifying the discussion around the issue.

Online reactions have been mixed, with some users finding the moment amusing while others used the opportunity to highlight the importance of strong management and marketing teams in helping artists maximise revenue from digital streaming platforms

@Allezamani says

His revenue is like that because his audience is mostly Nigerians and from the ghettos. Portugal cannot sing for international audiences.

Also reacting to his post @Elena asked

Do people actually search for portable music too?

Another x user says @ayan said After Zazzu and Tony Montana werey olorin get song wey blow or top chart

Even for Audiomack he is useless

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The incident has also sparked broader conversations about the realities of streaming economics and the challenges many Nigerian artists face in earning significant income from music streams, particularly from local audiences where subscription costs are lower compared to the Western market

THE WHISTER found out that music streaming subscription costs in Nigeria are significantly lower than in many Western countries, a situation that often affects how much artists earn from digital platforms.

Services such as Apple Music and Spotify typically charge Nigerian users between about N900 and N1,300 monthly, while subscribers in countries like the United States, United Kingdom, and France pay around $10 to $11 per month.