Celebrity Boxing: Doctor Urges Brain Scan For Portable, Slams Organisers

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A Canada-based Nigerian doctor, Arinze Onwumelu, has urged singer Portable to undergo a brain scan following the fierce celebrity boxing match between him and skit maker Carter Efe.

The high-intensity bout took place over the weekend between the two celebrities in Lagos, with Portable losing.

The outcome of the fight, which attracted huge attention from fans and celebrities, generated buzz on social media as the ‘Zazuu’ crooner was defeated.

In a post and viral video on social media, Onwumelu popularly known as Dr Zo, advised Portable to undergo a brain scan, specifically a Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) to ascertain any potential internal injury sustained during the bout.

According to him, Efe delivered multiple blows to sensitive areas of Portable’s head, so the singer may be at risk of a subdural hematoma, a serious brain injury.

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”This is an exhibition match meant for entertainment, not a real fight to harm anyone. The contenders are not expected to fight to that extent.

”Or does it mean Efe didn’t get the memo or wasn’t properly informed? I watched the whole video. The kind of punches he delivered, Portable may never recover from them.

”Anybody who knows Portable should take him to the hospital for MRI and brain test; there may be an artery that might have been damaged.”

The doctor advised organisers of such matches to provide mandatory head guards for participants in the future to avoid sustaining significant head trauma.

Ahead of the fight, Portable had confidently stated he was medically fit and ready to defeat Efe, as he had earlier knocked out rapper Speed Darlington and actor Charles Okocha in similar celebrity boxing.