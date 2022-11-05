126 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, has heaped praises on former president Olusegun Obasanjo for his role toward the signing of a peace deal between the Ethiopian Government and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF).

Atiku, who served as vice president under Obasanjo’s administration for eight years, said he is not surprised that “my boss” could get the warring parties in Ethiopia’s northern region of Tigray to agree on a “permanent cessation of hostilities’’ within a week.

Describing Obasanjo as ‘extraordinary’, Atiku recalled how the former president helped to resolve similar conflicts “in Liberia and São Tomé and Príncipe” during their time in office.

The PDP presidential candidate waxed lyrical about Obasanjo despite reports that the two are still not on good terms and that he (Atiku) does not have Obasanjo’s blessing to become Nigeria’s next president.

Atiku wrote in a Facebook post on Saturday: “I celebrate the extraordinary prowess of His Excellency, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, in bringing peace to Ethiopia. I am not surprised. I know my boss. He did the same thing in Liberia and São Tomé and Príncipe during our time in office. If for nothing else, he is most deserving of a Nobel Peace Prize, and I will nominate him when entries are open for nominations.

“Africa is blessed to have a statesman of such impeccable democratic credentials as Chief Obasanjo. A man whose image ought to be in the redesigned Naira note to inspire future generations of Nigerians to sacrifice for their nation and continent.

“On behalf of my family, I congratulate you, President Olusegun Obasanjo, GCFR, for successfully ending the Ethiopia-Tigray conflict. And I thank God for the gift of wisdom and foresight He gave you, which you have used creditably to steer Nigeria and Africa on the right path.”

Obasanjo’s diplomatic role in the peace deal was also commended by the U.S Department of State and the UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, who described it as “a critical first step” toward ending the brutal two-year war.

The war which repeatedly resulted in the death of thousands of people saw regional forces from the northern region of Tigray fighting Ethiopia’s federal army.

Power struggle and a push for political reform were said to be among the factors that led to the crisis that started in November 2020.

Obasanjo, who is head of the African Union mediation team, said of truce: “The two parties in the Ethiopian conflict have formally agreed to the cessation of hostilities as well as to systematic, orderly, smooth and coordinated disarmament.

“This moment is not the end of the peace process. Implementation of the peace agreement signed today is critical for its success.”