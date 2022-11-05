Ohanaeze Condemns Forfieture Of Ekweremadu’s Property

47 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, weekend, described as ‘hasty’ the judgement passed by Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja, to the effect that Sen Ike Ekweremadu should forfeit his 40 landed property.

Recall that the court granted the forfieture pending the determination of the suit filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission against Ekweremadu.

Ekweremadu, former deputy president of the Senate, is currently being held in a United Kingdom court over an alleged plot to harvest an organ of a minor. His matter was adjourned to 2023.

Ohanaeze’s position was contained in a release by its national publicity secretary, Dr Alex Ogbonnia, which was made available to THE WHISTLER in Enugu.

The statement read, “Ohanaeze Ndigbo stands on a moral probity to state that a hasty exparte motion filed by the EFCC on a man who is undergoing some travails in the United Kingdom falls short of ethical standards and natural justice.

“We maintain that Sen Ike Ekweremadu should be given the opportunity to defend himself on his property, and if found wanting, should surely face the consequences.

“We are aware that there are several allegations of corruption cases pending in the EFCC but the urgency and selective judgement in the case of Ekweremadu is not only curious but indeed true to type.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo calls on all the Nigerian legal luminaries of goodwill to intervene against gradual steps towards totalitarianism.”