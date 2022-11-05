Ohanaeze Condemns Forfieture Of Ekweremadu’s Property

Nigeria
By Chinedu Aroh
Ike Ekweremadu

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, weekend, described as ‘hasty’ the judgement passed by Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja, to the effect that Sen Ike Ekweremadu should forfeit his 40 landed property.

Advertisement

Recall that the court granted the forfieture pending the determination of the suit filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission against Ekweremadu.

Ekweremadu, former deputy president of the Senate, is currently being held in a United Kingdom court over an alleged plot to harvest an organ of a minor. His matter was adjourned to 2023.

Ohanaeze’s position was contained in a release by its national publicity secretary, Dr Alex Ogbonnia, which was made available to THE WHISTLER in Enugu.

RELATED
Economy

Nami Advocates Use Of Data To Drive Tax Revenue Collection

Nigeria Politics

LIVE DEBATE: Tinubu, Atiku Develop Cold Feet As Obi, Kwankwaso Confirm Attendance

Advertisement

The statement read, “Ohanaeze Ndigbo stands on a moral probity to state that a hasty exparte motion filed by the EFCC on a man who is undergoing some travails in the United Kingdom falls short of ethical standards and natural justice.

“We maintain that Sen Ike Ekweremadu should be given the opportunity to defend himself on his property, and if found wanting, should surely face the consequences.

“We are aware that there are several allegations of corruption cases pending in the EFCC but the urgency and selective judgement in the case of Ekweremadu is not only curious but indeed true to type.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo calls on all the Nigerian legal luminaries of goodwill to intervene against gradual steps towards totalitarianism.”

You might also like

‘No Comment’ From Davido’s Family As Autopsy Confirms Ifeanyi Drowned…

Enugu State Poly To Commence Civil, Mechanical, Robotic Engineering – Rector

Nigerian Police ‘Yet To Locate’ Officers Who Demanded Suspect’s ATM…

‘Flood Bringing Corpses Of Unidentified People Into Our Community’ — Victims…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.