Real Madrid Suffer Courtois Injury Blow Ahead Olympiacos Clash

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois will miss the Champions League trip to face Olympiacos because of a stomach bug, said the Spanish giants on Tuesday.

The Belgian stopper “has been diagnosed with viral gastroenteritis” said Madrid in a statement ahead of Wednesday’s match in Athens.

Andriy Lunin is set to fill in for the record 15-time champions, who are seventh in the league phase table.

Real Madrid have failed to win any of their last three games across all competitions, including a 1-0 defeat by Liverpool in their previous Champions League match.

Dean Huijsen is also in doubt after finishing last weekend’s match against Elche with discomfort. He did not train with the group on Tuesday, which makes his involvement in Athens highly unlikely.

There is similar uncertainty around Franco Mastantuono. The young midfielder trained with the team but it remains unclear whether he will be included on the travel list.

Advertisement

Aurélien Tchouaméni and Antonio Rüdiger were expected to be available for the trip, yet both missed Tuesday’s session. Their chances of featuring on Wednesday are now uncertain. As anticipated, Eder Militao and Dani Carvajal remain out while they continue their respective recoveries.