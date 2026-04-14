Recapitalisation Sparks N3.03tn Windfall For Bank Investors

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…Experts Link Gain To Stronger Monetary Policy Transmission

Shareholders of five tier-one banks listed on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) recorded a combined gain of N3.03tn in the first quarter of 2026, as a wave of recapitalisation, rising interest rates, and improved investor sentiment drove a strong rally in banking stocks.

The surge coincided with the recapitalisation deadline set by the Central Bank of Nigeria, which has significantly reshaped the financial sector by strengthening capital bases and boosting investor confidence.

Market analysts say the combined effect of policy reforms and favourable macroeconomic conditions positioned the banking sector as a major driver of the equities market’s performance during the period.

Data from the NGX tracked by THE WHISTLER showed that the benchmark All-Share Index (ASI) rose by 29.35 per cent year-to-date, climbing from 155,613.03 points at the start of January to 201,287.78 points by the end of March its highest level on record. Similarly, total market capitalisation increased from N99.38trn to N129.21trn, representing a gain of N29.83trn within three months.

The banking index also recorded a strong performance, appreciating by 23 per cent to close at 1,860.75 points, up from 1,515.85 points at the beginning of the year.

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The rally reflects sustained investor interest in financial stocks, widely viewed as a hedge against inflation and a beneficiary of rising interest rate environments.

An analysis of five leading banks -Zenith Bank Plc, Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc, Access Holdings Plc, United Bank for Africa Plc, and FBN Holdings Plc, shows that all recorded significant gains in share prices and market capitalisation during the quarter under review.

Zenith Bank Plc led the rally, with its share price rising by 55 per cent from N61.80 to N95.80, pushing its market capitalisation up by N1.396trn to N3.93trn. The stock witnessed strong buying interest throughout the quarter.

Shares of Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc also posted robust gains, rising by 24.60 per cent from N90.70 to N112.65 per share. This translated into an increase of N813bn in market capitalisation, which closed at N4.117trn.

Access Holdings Plc recorded a 23.15 per cent increase in share price, climbing from N21.00 to N25.85. Its market capitalisation rose by N259bn to N1.378trn, supported by sustained investor demand.

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Similarly, United Bank for Africa Plc saw its share price advance from N41.65 to N46.65, lifting its market capitalisation by N342bn to N2.05trn. The bank’s pan-African footprint continues to attract investor confidence.

FBN Holdings Plc recorded a more moderate but notable gain, with its share price increasing by 10.82 per cent. Its market capitalisation rose by N217bn to close at N2.22trn.

Industry data indicate that the broader recapitalisation exercise attracted approximately N4.61trn into the banking sector through rights issues, public offerings, private placements, and mergers.

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Olayemi Cardoso, had stated that about 33 banks have successfully met the new capital requirements ahead of the deadline.

However, three lenders, Polaris Bank, Keystone Bank, and Union Bank of Nigeria Plc, remain under regulatory review due to structural and legal challenges. The CBN has assured that depositors’ funds in these institutions remain secure under close supervisory oversight.

Economic analysts attribute the sector’s strong performance not only to recapitalisation but also to the prevailing high-interest-rate environment. Higher rates typically improve banks’ earnings by widening the margin between interest paid on deposits and returns on investments.

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Chief Executive Officer of the Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise, Muda Yusuf, described the recapitalisation exercise as one of the most impactful in recent history, expressing confidence that it would conclude without the disruptions seen in previous exercises.

Similarly, Managing Director of Crane Securities Limited, Mike Eze, in an exclusive chat with THE WHISTLER noted that rising interest rates have significantly boosted bank profitability. According to him, banks benefit from increased yields on their large cash holdings, with higher rates directly translating into stronger earnings.

Market observers say the combined effect of stronger capital buffers, improved earnings outlook, and favourable macroeconomic conditions has positioned the banking sector for sustained growth. They add that the sector is likely to remain a key driver of market performance in the near term, as investors continue to seek opportunities in fundamentally strong and well-capitalised financial institutions.