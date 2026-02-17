Remi Tinubu To Launch Food Banks At Primary Health Centres

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has inaugurated an advocacy and awareness campaign for the national community food bank programme designed to address malnutrition among infants across the country.

A formal launch is scheduled for April 2026.

The inauguration took place on Tuesday in Abuja during the first National Traditional and Religious Leaders Summit.

Speaking at the event, the First Lady said her office would be working with the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare and the National Primary Health Care Development Agency to deliver the programme in collaboration with the Bank of Industry, Bank of Agriculture, and other partners.

“This programme is designed to strengthen community nutrition support, improve access to safe and nutritious food for vulnerable children, and contribute meaningfully to the national response to ending child malnutrition,” she said.

Mrs Tinubu stressed that the support and cooperation of the Traditional and Religious Leaders are crucial for the success of the program which would ultimately ensure a healthier future generation of Nigerians.

First Lady of Nigeria Senator Oluremi Tinubu exchanging pleasantries with a cross section of Traditional Rulers during the flag-off of the Advocacy and Awareness Campaign for the National Community Food Bank Program at the 1st National Traditional and Religious Leaders Summit on Health held at the State House on Tuesday 17th February, 2026



Under the programme, primary health centres across the country will serve as entry points to identify and register families with children under six years old. Eligible caregivers will receive counselling and food vouchers redeemable for locally grown nutritious food at food banks to be established near the health centres.

Tinubu said funding would come from a private sector-backed Trust Fund.

“This initiative will be funded through a Trust Fund by willing private sector partners and well-meaning Nigerians and to ensure accountability, the Trust Fund will be overseen by credible Nigerians,” she said.

She called on traditional and religious leaders, who were gathered at the summit, to mobilise their communities ahead of the nationwide rollout.

“We will be needing a lot of support from you, our revered traditional and religious leaders, to raise awareness and sensitize households to ensure no eligible family is left behind as we roll out the program nationwide,” Tinubu said.

She also congratulated a group of health volunteers, the National Health Fellows, who were present at the event.

“I wish you all success as you commence this journey to contribute to our beloved nation, while learning and building your skills,” she added.

The Coordinating Minister for Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Muhammed Ali Pate, underscored the importance of the partnership, saying human capital remains Nigeria’s most critical resource.

“Without the people of Nigeria, no infrastructure, no oil, no gold, diamond will actually matter,” he said.

Prof. Pate thanked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for approving the convening of the first-ever Traditional and Religious Leaders Summit, describing it as a reflection of the President’s belief in the role of community leaders in public health.

“Before the Nigerian State, there is a Nigerian Nation, before a Nigerian Nation, there is the Nigerian people. And that is why Mr President prioritizes the health sector in all ramifications,” he said.

L-R (Front Row) Olu of Warri, HM Ogiame Atuwase III, Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Dr Iziaq Adekunle Salako, Emir of Zazzau, HM Amb. Ahmed Nuhu Bamali, Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Muhammed Ali Pate, First Lady of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, National President of CAN, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, Ooni of Ife HIM Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Wife of Kwara State Governor, Amb. Olufolake Abdulrazaq, Wife of Imo State Governor, Barr. Chioma Uzodimma and on the back row are wives of Service Chiefs during the flag-off of the Advocacy and Awareness Campaign for the National Community Food Bank Program at the 1st National Traditional and Religious Leaders Summit on Health held at the State House on Tuesday 17th February, 2026



The Ooni of Ife, His Imperial Majesty Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi, welcomed the summit and called for follow-up and peer reviews to sustain momentum beyond the flag-off.

Representatives of development partners including the World Health Organisation and the World Bank also addressed the summit, describing traditional and religious rulers as not merely important but central to achieving universal health coverage in Nigeria.

The National Community Food Bank Program is a joint initiative between the Office of the First Lady and the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, aimed at creating awareness, building community trust, and providing oversight of nutrition interventions across the country.

The First Lady is expected to take the campaign to all six geopolitical zones, beginning with the North-East in Borno State.