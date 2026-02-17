JUST IN: Saudi Arabia Confirms Crescent Sighting, Ramadan Begins Wednesday

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Saudi Arabia on Tuesday officially announced the sighting of the crescent moon, marking the beginning of Ramadan 1447.

With the confirmation of the Hilal, the holy of month RAMADAN, fasting will commence on Wednesday, February 18, 2026, while Taraweeh prayers will be observed after the Isha prayer on Tuesday night.

A post by @Muslim on X stated, “BREAKING: Saudi Arabia announces the first day of fasting for Ramadan to begin on Wednesday, February 18, 2026. Taraweeh will begin tonight on the first evening of the blessed month. It’s recommended to follow the fasting time designated by your local community and country.”

Muslims in Saudi Arabia, Nigeria, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, and several other countries are expected to begin fasting at dawn on Wednesday, ushering in a month devoted to prayer, reflection, and spiritual renewal.

However, in Japan, Ramadan 2026 will begin on Thursday, February 19, after the Hilal Vision Committee confirmed that the crescent moon was not sighted on Tuesday. As a result, Muslims in the country will observe their first fast on Thursday.

Similarly, Oman, Singapore, and Turkey also announced that Ramadan will begin on Thursday, February 19, following the non-sighting of the crescent moon in line with their traditional lunar observation processes.

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar, which consists of 12 months and spans 354 or 355 days. Due to its dependence on the lunar cycle, the start date shifts annually.

Fasting during Ramadan is one of the five pillars of Islam and is obligatory for healthy adult Muslims. Exemptions are granted to children, the sick, travellers, and women who are pregnant, nursing, or menstruating.

The sighting of the crescent moon remains a long-standing Islamic tradition used to determine the start of Ramadan and major festivals such as Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha.

Across many Muslim-majority countries, working hours and school schedules are typically adjusted during the holy month to allow more time for worship and family activities.

More than 1.8 billion Muslims worldwide are expected to observe the month-long fast from dawn to sunset each day.