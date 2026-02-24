Screening Of 50,000 Police Recruits Begins March 9—PSC

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Police Service Commission (PSC) and the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) have announced that physical and credential screening for the ongoing recruitment of 50,000 police constables will commence nationwide on March 9, 2026.

In a statement issued on Tuesday by Torty Njoku Kalu spokesman, police service commission, he stated that the screening exercise will run from March 9 to April 18, 2026, across designated centres in the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

According to the PSC, candidates who successfully completed the online registration are required to visit the official recruitment to check their application status and print necessary documents ahead of their scheduled screening date.

“Applicants are expected to present the following documents at their respective screening venues: the invitation slip with assigned table number, credential screening form, original National Identity Number (NIN) printout or card issued by the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), O’ Level certificate (GCE/SSCE), birth certificate or declaration of age, certificate of origin, and trade test certificate for specialist applicants.”

They are also to submit a duly completed guarantors’ form with attached passport photographs and photocopies of referees, alongside original and duplicate copies of their credentials neatly arranged in two separate white flat files with recent passport photographs affixed.

The commission further directed applicants to appear at the screening centres dressed in white T-shirts, white shorts, white canvas shoes and white stockings.

Chairman of the PSC, DIG Hashimu Salihu Argungu (rtd), reiterated that the recruitment process is free of charge and does not require any financial inducement.

He assured that the exercise would be conducted with transparency and accountability.

Argungu, however, cautioned applicants against falling victim to fraudsters and online scammers seeking to exploit the recruitment process, warning that anyone found engaging in fraudulent activities would be arrested and prosecuted.