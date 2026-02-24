Adeyanju Urges New IG To Respect Human Rights, Reform Internal Practices

488 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Human rights lawyer and activist Deji Adeyanju has urged the newly appointed Inspector General of Police, Olatunji Rilwan Disu, to make respect for human rights and institutional reform the defining pillars of his leadership of the Nigeria Police Force.

In a statement titled “Statement on the Appointment of the New Inspector General of Police,” Adeyanju congratulated Disu on his appointment, describing it as a critical moment for restoring professionalism and discipline within the Force.

He stressed that the new IGP must place human rights compliance at the centre of policing operations, noting that allegations of extortion, unlawful arrests, and abuse of power have eroded public trust in the institution.

“I call on the new IGP to make compliance with human rights the cornerstone of his leadership. The Police must reform its internal practices, end extortion and unlawful arrests, and stop the misuse of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition and Prevention) Act to silence dissenting voices,” he stated.

Adeyanju further called on Disu to enforce the President’s directive on withdrawing police officers from VIP protection duties, arguing that such deployments have distracted officers from their constitutional responsibilities.

“The IGP must also ensure full compliance with the President’s directive on the withdrawal of police personnel from VIP protection duties.

“The era of deploying police officers to VIPs, together with any unofficial financial arrangements associated with such deployments across commands, must be decisively brought to an end. Police officers must return to their core constitutional responsibility, which is policing,” he said.

The activist also urged the Police Force to disengage from matters he described as purely civil disputes, including land conflicts, tenancy disagreements, and domestic issues, and instead focus on combating violent and organised crimes.

“Finally, the Nigeria Police Force must disengage from purely civil disputes such as land matters, tenancy disagreements, and domestic issues, and instead focus squarely on combating armed robbery, kidnapping, terrorism, and organized criminal gangs,” Adeyanju added.

He emphasised that reclaiming the Force’s primary mandate of internal security is essential to rebuilding public confidence.

“It is only by reclaiming their primary mandate of internal security that the Nigeria Police Force can rebuild public confidence and once again become a source of national pride,” he said.