Skewed Narrative About Isi-Uzo Political Reality

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The convoluted write-up by one Agbo Anayochukwu titled “the Zoning Agreement in Isi-Uzo should Not be Broken” is nothing but a jaundiced and distorted political analysis hinged on falsehood and parochialism and/ or rooted in ignorance.

If the write-up was borne out of ignorance as I think, I have to say that the greatest danger here is not merely being ignorant but the tragic consequences of demonstrating such ignorance as one who is well informed.

An ignorant mind operating under the illusion of knowledge becomes confidently stupid and such a crass level of stupidity makes the person thrive on assumptions, distortion of facts and history, covering truth and becoming apparently emotionally attached to lies. This is the case, Agbo Anyochukwu.

I will not dissipate energy responding to his futile attempt to vilify Hon.Chijioke Edeoga because Isi-Uzo people know their son-Ohamadike 1. It is unfortunate that out of inanity, the likes of Agbo Anayochukwu could point a finger at Okaome, a man who has evidently fought and is still fighting for the cause of Isi-Uzo people.

How did Hon. Edeoga offend Ikem people in the whole circumstances surrounding the contest for Isi-Uzo chairmanship position? Was there any time Isi-Uzo Central approached Edeoga and presented facts why they should be the one to produce the next Chairman of Isi-Uzo? Which zoning agreement was broken?

Well, to Rt. Hon. Chief Barr. Chijioke Edeoga, please note sir , it is only the tree that bears good fruits will always receive stones; and also that “You will never reach your destination if you stop and throw stones at every dog that barks”( W.S Churchill).

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For the writer, Eha-Amufu with two Development Centres should be treated as one political bloc; this is a skewed narrative about Isi-Uzo politics and the prevailing political reality. For the writer to have argued that chairmanship position in Isi-Uzo under APC should have been zoned to Isi-Uzo Central with consideration of his Ikem community, shows how deeply ignorant the writer is concerning Isi- Uzo politics.

Unfortunately, he failed woefully and expectedly so, to substantiate why it should be the turn of Isi-Uzo Central Development Centre to produce the next Chairman of isi-Uzo LGA under APC.

To set the record straight, presently a Commissioner in the State Executive Council, SSA to the Governor on Strategic Communication, Secretary of Security Trust Fund and House of Assembly positions are being occupied by Isi-Uzo Central in the present administration. Eha-Amufu West Development Centre neither occupies any critical appointment position nor elective position since 2023 till date.

Now by September 2026 or so soon thereafter, the chairmanship position by effluxion of time will leave Eha-Amufu East Development. What it would have ordinarily meant is that both Eha-Amufu East and West (the two Development Centres) that constitute the majority of the voting strength of the Isi-Uzo would have been without any position in government, while isi-Uzo Central with the positions afore-mentioned would have gotten the chairmanship position in addition to the existing ones. Habaa! Mallam. Where is then justice? See justice is fairness and unequal should not be treated equally.

Note that it is deliberate for me not to have mentioned Amanyi Development Centre here because throughout the write-up, the writer parochially concentrated his jaundice argument on Isi-Uzo Central and only digressed a bit as a confused person when he started making case for Eha-Amufu Ward 2 as the only ward that has not produced Isi-Uzo LGA chairman.

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He forgot that Eha- Amufu ward 2 is under Eha- Amufu East Development Centre that is currently serving out as the chairman of the Council.

The writer failed to understand that key political positions in Isi-Uzo have always been shared based on Development Centre arrangement and that is why, the chairmanship position, vice chairmanship, secretary to the council and key legislative posts are not concentrated on one Development Area, they are equitably distributed among the four Development Centres.

The Development Centres are not mere political arrangements, they are statutory creation, just like autonomous communities. Each Development Centre is autonomous and entitled to her share of positions in the Council.

It is therefore not only unfair and unjustifiable but also a clear act of mischief for the writer or anyone from Isi-Uzo to assert, hold the erroneous belief or consider the two Development Centres in Eha-Amufu as a single political bloc.

That is political anathema and catastrophe. We cannot sacrifice political reality laced with truth on the altar of sentiments and parochial leanings.

Thank God that the well-meaning and political conscious sons and daughters of isi-Uzo have embraced with joy the emergence of Chief Hon. Brendan Ani as the Isi-Uzo APC chairmanship candidate for the forthcoming Council elections. Isi-Uzo will be more united and progressive under Hon. Brendan Ani if he is elected the chairman of Isi-Uzo LGA come September 2026.

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Let people stop preaching hatred, destroying trust and peaceful co-existence among the communities in Isi-Uzo. Let people stop sowing seeds of discord among us. A united Isi-Uzo should be our collective interests.

Ifeanyi Ogenyi is a legal practitioner based in Enugu State.