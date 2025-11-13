Soludo To Build 30 New Schools After Re- Election Victory

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Anambra State Government has announced plans to construct 30 new primary schools across communities lacking public educational facilities as part of efforts to expand access to free and quality education under Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo’s administration.

The decision was one of several resolutions reached at the 22nd Anambra State Executive Council (ANSEC) meeting held on Wednesday, November 12, 2025, at the Light House, Awka.

According to a statement made available to journalists on Thursday by the Commissioner for Information, Dr. Law Mefor, the council reviewed the outcome of the November 8, 2025 governorship election, describing Governor Soludo’s landslide re-election victory as an “empirical validation” that governance anchored on value creation and development leads to public trust and electoral success.

Soludo, candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), secured 73 percent of the total votes, winning in all 21 local government areas of the state.

“The council stated that this proves the hypothesis that electoral success results from providing value and development to a people,” the statement read.

The council further expressed appreciation to Ndi Anambra for their peaceful conduct before, during, and after the election and pledged to “rededicate themselves to duty and to finish strong” in the ongoing drive to transform the state through the Solution Agenda.

Advertisement

However, the Executive Council adopted the 2026–2028 Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF), to pave the way for the presentation of the 2026 Annual Budget to the Anambra State House of Assembly.

The adoption, according to the council, is intended to ensure that the 2026 Appropriation Bill is passed and signed into law on or before December 31, 2025, in line with international best practices in fiscal discipline and timely budget implementation.

The council also approved the construction of 30 new public primary schools across various communities that currently lack government-owned primary and secondary schools.

The new schools, the statement noted, will further expand the reach of the state’s free education policy and deepen the impact of the Soludo administration’s education reform programme.

“This decision is aimed at ensuring that every community in Anambra State benefits from the education revolution being driven by the Solution Government,” Dr. Mefor explained.

Advertisement

He emphasised that the move reflects Governor Soludo’s vision of creating a “knowledge-driven, inclusive, and equitable society” where access to quality education is a fundamental right, not a privilege.

The council pledged commitment to continue delivering people-oriented governance that aligns with the governor’s “Solution is Here” mantra.

“Anambra’s trajectory under Governor Soludo remains one of discipline, innovation, and purposeful leadership,” the council affirmed.