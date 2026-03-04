APGA Rep Joins Labour Party

222 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Member representing Aba North and South Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Alex Mascot Ikwechegh, has formally announced his resignation from his former political platform and declared his membership of the Labour Party.

His decision marks a significant political development within the constituency, as he aligns himself with the Labour Party’s vision and policy direction.

The move is expected to reshape the political landscape in Aba North and South, drawing considerable attention from constituents and stakeholders across the region.

Hon. Ikwechegh had earlier this week announced his resignation from the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

The lawmaker, popularly known as Onyeocha N’Aba, announced his resignation in a letter addressed to the Ward Chairman of the party, stating that his decision takes effect immediately.

In the brief letter, written on his official House of Representatives letterhead, Ikwechegh expressed appreciation to the party for the opportunity to serve and contribute during his time as a member.

“I respectfully submit my resignation from my membership of the party APGA effective immediately,” the letter read in part.

He further thanked the party for the platform given to him and wished it continued progress and success in its future endeavours.

While the letter did not disclose the reasons behind his resignation, the development has since generated a lot of political reactions within Abia State and beyond, particularly in Aba where he commands significant grassroots support.

Hon. Ikwechegh was elected into the House of Representatives under the APGA platform and has been actively involved in legislative and constituency matters since assumption of office.