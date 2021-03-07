Stranded Passengers Rescued As Troops Repel Attack Along Maiduguri-Damaturu Highway

43 SHARES Share Tweet

Troops of Nigeria army have repelled terrorists attack on it base along Jakana Mainok in Borno State.

The gun battle between Nigerian soldiers and the terrorists stopped a traffic along the Maiduguri-Damaturu highway for three hours.

A military source explained that the soldiers escorted a long convoy of stranded travellers to Damaturu for safety.

Security sources said the shootout took place at Lawan-Mainari village, about two kilometres from Jakana town. The terrorists had reportedly targetted a military base but were repelled.

Jakana is about 41km from Maiduguri, Borno State capital. The town has been attacked several times in the last 10 years.

Confirming the development, a local security operative who lives in Jakana, Bukar Adam, said the soldiers halted movement on the highway for over three hours to avoid civilian casualties.

“The Boko Haram gunmen came out through the Lawan-Mainari axis of the highway to probably attack the military base there. They had engaged one another in a shootout for some hour.

“One is not sure if they had repelled the attack but the soldiers are yet to open the roads,” he said.

A Senior military personnel who spoke on condition of anonymity also confirmed the incident but declined to give details.

“All I know is that our soldiers are engaging the terrorists who were out to cause mayhem on the highway,” he said.

The Borno State commander of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS), Abioye Babalola, also confirmed the development.

He said the attack had been repelled and travellers have been escorted in a long convoy down to Damaturu, the Yobe state capital.

“It was an attack on the military at a location between Jakana and Mainok,” he said.

“The military has effectively repelled the attack and reopened the road for commuters. But we have to provide an escort to them down to Damaturu, to avoid any likelihood of the terrorists returning to attack innocent travellers.”