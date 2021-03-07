EFCC Arrests Former Minister Of Power Over PHCN Payments

39 SHARES Share Tweet

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested a former Minister of State for Power, Mohammed Wakili.

The former minister was arrested in his residence in Abuja on Sunday.

Wakili will be arraigned at the Federal Capital Territory High Court on Monday over some payments involving Power Holding Company Limited (PHCN) during his tenure.

PRNigeria reported that the EFCC had arraigned Wakil and four others at the Federal High Court, Maiduguri, Borno State, in 2018 for allegedly collecting $115 million from a former minister of petroleum resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke, to influence the outcome of the 2015 presidential election.

Wakil was a minister of state for power during the tenure of former president, Goodluck Jonathan.

EFCC Spokesperson, Mr. Wilson Uwujaren, could not be reached at the time of filing this report as his mobile line was switched off.