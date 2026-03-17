Sultan Urges Muslims To Sight Moon

266 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, has urged Muslims across Nigeria to begin the search for the crescent moon that will mark the end of Ramadan and the beginning of Shawwal.

The call was made in a statement issued on Tuesday by the Sultanate Council of Sokoto and signed by the Wazirin Sokoto and Chairman of the Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs, Sambo Wali Junaidu.

According to the statement, Wednesday, March 18, 2026, corresponding to the 29th day of Ramadan 1447AH, has been set aside for the sighting of the new moon of Shawwal.

“The Sultan of Sokoto and President-General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, His Eminence, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, CFR, mni, urges Muslims throughout the country to look out for the new moon of Shawwal on Wednesday, March 18, 2026,” the statement read.

Muslims who sight the crescent are asked to report it to the nearest District or Village Head, who will communicate the information to the Sultanate Council for confirmation. Dedicated phone lines have also been provided for direct reporting: 0803 715 7100, 0806 630 3077, 0803 596 5322, 0803 594 5903, and 0706 714 6900.

Advertisement

The sighting of the Shawwal crescent officially signals the end of Ramadan and the start of Eid al-Fitr celebrations nationwide. As the spiritual leader of Muslims in Nigeria, the Sultan’s verified announcement determines the official date for Eid prayers and festivities across the country.