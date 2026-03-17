NELFUND Disburses N206bn To 1.16m Students In 23 Months

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The Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) has disbursed over N206 billion to students in 270 institutions across Nigeria within 23 months of its launch.

According to the latest figures released by the Fund on Tuesday, 1,751,669 applications have been received since the portal opened in May 2024, out of which 1,164,222 students have successfully benefited from the scheme.

A breakdown of the disbursement shows that N128.84 billion has been paid directly to 270 beneficiary institutions as tuition fees, while N77.45 billion has been released to students as upkeep allowances.

The Fund noted that this is to ensure that both academic costs and living expenses are addressed, making higher education more accessible to indigent students.

Accorsing to the Fund, there has been a steady growth in application, with 969 new applications in its most recent update, representing a 0.1 per cent increase, an indication of sustained interest and public confidence in the programme.

Speaking on the Fund’s activities, the Managing Director of NELFUND, Mr. Akintunde Sawyerr, assured Nigerian students that no eligible beneficiary of the education loan scheme would be barred from sitting for examinations due to financial constraints.

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Sawyerr noted that the scheme, introduced by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, was designed to eliminate financial barriers to tertiary education through interest-free loans with flexible repayment terms.

“We started the scheme of His Excellency President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, to provide students with loans, interest-free loans, with very, very soft terms, to ensure that the situation we’ve had in this country for so long, where so many cannot commence tertiary education or are forced to drop out because of lack of funds, is addressed,” he said.

He further noted that while NELFUND is committed to swift disbursement, government funding necessitates strict institutional processes to prevent misappropriation.

Reacting to the progess of the scheme in barely two years, the Tinubu Media Support Group (TMSG) described the achievements of NELFUND as a major milestone and a transformative intervention in Nigeria’s education sector.

Chairman of TMSG, Emeka Nwankpa, and Secretary, Dapo Okubanjo, the group said the Fund has emerged as a key driver of the Renewed Hope agenda of President Tinubu, particularly in promoting inclusive access to higher education.

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“It is gratifying to note that in less than two years of its launch, NELFUND has disbursed N206.29 billion in student loans to over 1.16 million beneficiaries,” the group stated, noting that the agency had little institutional framework to build upon at inception.

The group recalled that President Tinubu prioritised student financing early in his administration by signing into law a student loan bill, later strengthened by a more comprehensive legislation passed by the 10th National Assembly in March 2024.

According to TMSG, the scheme’s rapid growth reflects its credibility, despite initial skepticism and attempts by some individuals to discredit the initiative. It noted that participation by 270 institutions and over a million students demonstrates widespread acceptance.

“This is a verifiable and measurable intervention aimed at ensuring that no Nigerian is denied access to tertiary education due to financial constraints,” the statement added.

The group further highlighted that the loans are interest-free, with repayment structured to commence two years after completion of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), subject to beneficiaries securing employment, with provisions for deferment where necessary.

Commending NELFUND’s management for sustaining transparency and public engagement, TMSG expressed optimism that the number of beneficiaries would significantly increase before the end of the administration’s first term.