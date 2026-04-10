Twenty Four Christians, Muslims, Others Killed In Kebbi Attack- Report

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The Catholic Diocese of Kontagora has raised a fresh alarm over escalating violence in Kebbi State, revealing that 24 people were killed in a deadly Easter Sunday attack on Debe village in Shanga Local Government Area.

The attack was the latest in a series of violent incidents in the border communities between Kebbi and Niger states.

Days earlier, suspected bandits had launched a coordinated night assault on multiple villages in the same Shanga Local Government Area, including Gebe, Kawara, and Kalkami, razing homes and forcing residents to flee.

Security sources said the attackers were believed to have emerged from hideouts in the Wawa Forest in Borgu Local Government Area of Niger State.

The Kebbi State Police Command confirmed that tactical units, the military, marine police and local vigilantes were deployed to restore order.

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According to a statement issued in Yauri, Kebbi State on Thursday, the Diocese said suspected terrorists stormed the community around 5 pm on April 5, unleashing hours of violence that left dozens dead and properties in ruins.

“We want Nigeria and the international community to know what transpired in Debe,” the Diocese said. “The confirmed number of fatalities is 24, contrary to earlier police reports of four.”

The victims, according to the Church, cut across religious lines Christians, Muslims, and traditional worshippers underscoring what it described as a “tragedy against humanity, not a particular faith.”

The attackers reportedly set ablaze St. Mary’s Catholic Church, a mosque, is a mosque, residential homes and shops, while targeting mostly men and youth.

“The terrorists invaded the village and killed 24 people. Properties were destroyed, including a church and a mosque. This is a devastating blow to the entire community,” the statement added.

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The violence spilt into neighbouring communities, with reports of widespread destruction in Binuwa and Kalkame. Markets and even the emir’s residence were not spared.

In the aftermath, hundreds of residents fled their homes, seeking safety. The Diocese disclosed that 491 internally displaced persons are currently taking refuge at St. Dominic Parish in Yauri.

“These displaced persons are in urgent need of food, clean water, medical care and adequate shelter,” it said, warning that existing support efforts are overstretched.

While providing emergency assistance, the Church called for urgent intervention from the Federal Government and Kebbi State authorities.

“We call on President Bola Tinubu and Governor Mohammed Idris to take decisive action to restore security and enable displaced persons to return home safely,” the Diocese urged.

It warned that communities across the state are now gripped by fear, with residents unable to bury their dead or rebuild their lives in peace.

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“People are being killed on a daily basis in Nigeria. Communities in Kebbi State are now living in fear,” the statement said.

The Diocese also appealed to humanitarian organisations and the international community to step in urgently to prevent a worsening crisis while calling for long-term solutions to insecurity in the region.