Tinubu Government Faces UK Legal Threat Over Nnamdi Kanu

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The Tinubu-led government is facing the threat of legal action in the United Kingdom after a group of international legal experts under the banner of Pan African Forum Ltd & Associates, based in London, issued a formal pre-litigation notice warning that it will initiate proceedings in London courts if the government does not immediately and unconditionally release the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, and provide compensation.

The notice, dated April 14, 2026 and signed by Dr. David Nyekorach-Matsanga, describes itself as a final opportunity for the Federal Government to comply with a 2022 United Nations directive before legal enforcement proceedings begin abroad.

The group is basing its demand on Opinion No. 25/2022 issued on July 20, 2022 by the United Nations Working Group on Arbitrary Detention, which found that Kanu’s arrest and alleged extraordinary rendition from Kenya to Nigeria in June 2021 was unlawful and ruled that his continued detention is arbitrary.

The UN body further recommended that Nigeria should immediately release him and grant him an enforceable right to compensation and other reparations in line with international law.

The legal experts argue that the UN opinion is binding on Nigeria as a member state that has ratified key human rights instruments, including the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights and obligations under the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

They also cite Nigerian Supreme Court precedents to support their position that ratified international treaties create enforceable domestic obligations.

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According to the notice, this obligation did not end with the failure of the previous administration under former President Muhammadu Buhari to comply, but remains a continuing and unequivocal duty now binding on the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Kanu has remained in the custody of the Department of State Services since his controversial rendition in June 2021.

In November 2025, Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court in Abuja convicted him on seven terrorism-related charges and sentenced him to life imprisonment.

He has since filed an appeal at the Court of Appeal challenging both his conviction and sentence, with the appeal process currently ongoing.

The legal team warned that failure to comply will trigger international legal action, stating in part that unless immediate steps are taken to ensure full compliance with the United Nations directive, including his unconditional release and provision of appropriate reparations, they will initiate enforcement proceedings in competent jurisdictions, including courts in London, to compel compliance and seek redress.

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They described the notice as the final opportunity to resolve the matter without what they called heavy litigation and insisted that no rights or remedies under international law have been waived.

The case continues to attract international attention, with critics raising concerns over extraordinary rendition, prolonged detention without trial in the early stages, and broader human rights implications.

The Nigerian government has consistently maintained that Kanu is facing serious terrorism and security-related charges and that due judicial process must be allowed to run its course.

Whether a court in London would accept jurisdiction to enforce a United Nations Working Group opinion against a sovereign state remains legally complex, involving questions of state immunity and the non-binding nature of such opinions, which carry moral and political weight but are not equivalent to enforceable judgments of international courts.

The development comes amid ongoing domestic appeals and continued calls from various stakeholders, including some leaders from Nigeria’s Southeast region, for a political resolution to the matter, while further updates are expected as the government responds and the appeal process continues.