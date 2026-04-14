NAICOM Calls For Digital Shift, Stronger ECOWAS Collaboration

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The Commissioner for Insurance, Mr Olusegun Omosehin has called for stronger regional collaboration, improved claims settlement, and accelerated digital transformation to enhance the effectiveness of the ECOWAS Brown Card Insurance Scheme.

Speaking at the First Zonal Meeting of the ECOWAS Brown Card Scheme held in Lagos, the Commissioner поted the importance of the initiative in promoting regional mobility and protecting road users across West Africa.

The meeting, hosted by the Nigerian National Bureau, brought together Commissioners of Insurance from member countries, chairmen of national bureaux, and key industry stakeholders to deliberate on challenges and opportunities within the scheme.

The Commissioner noted that the ECOWAS Brown Card Scheme remains a critical instrument for facilitating the free movement of persons and goods within the region, while ensuring compensation for victims of cross-border road accidents.

He added that Nigeria has strengthened its implementation framework through the Nigerian Insurance Industry Reform Act, 2025, which provides a flexible regulatory structure and reinforces the role of the National Bureau in governance and oversight.

Highlighting the need for operational discipline, the Commissioner stressed that prompt and fair settlement of claims is essential to maintaining confidence in the scheme.

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He urged stakeholders to ensure strict compliance with operational guidelines, timely settlement of valid claims, and stronger collaboration among regulators and national bureaux.

According to him, delays in claims settlement and inconsistencies in applying rules could erode trust and weaken the effectiveness of the regional insurance arrangement.

The Commissioner also emphasised the importance of digital transformation in improving efficiency, noting that technology could enhance certificate verification, speed up claims processing, and strengthen fraud detection mechanisms.

The meeting, themed “The Digital Divide: Managing Change in the Brown Card Operational Strategy for Effective Cross-Border Claims Settlement,” focused on addressing gaps in digital adoption across member states.

While acknowledging the benefits of digitalisation, the Commissioner cautioned that the transition must be carefully managed, with attention to data governance, cybersecurity, system interoperability, and standardisation of processes.

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He further stressed that the success of the scheme depends on mutual trust, reciprocity, and collective commitment among member countries.

Zonal engagements, he said, provide a platform to harmonise regulatory approaches, share experiences, and address operational challenges affecting the scheme.

Reiterating the core objective of the Brown Card Scheme, the Commissioner said it exists to protect motorists travelling across ECOWAS borders by ensuring a reliable compensation mechanism in the event of accidents.

He encouraged participants to engage constructively and develop practical solutions to strengthen the sustainability and operational effectiveness of the scheme.

The ECOWAS Brown Card Scheme is a regional motor insurance framework designed to guarantee compensation for third-party victims of road accidents involving motorists travelling across member states.