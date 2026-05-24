Tinubu Wins Kano, Borno APC Primaries With 915,840 Votes

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President Bola Tinubu has secured a combined total of 915,840 votes in the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential primaries conducted in Kano and Borno states ahead of the 2027 general elections.

In Kano State, Tinubu polled 500,852 votes to defeat his lone challenger, Mr Osifo Stanley, who secured 2,675 votes during the exercise conducted across the 44 local government areas of the state.

The results were officially announced on Saturday during the collation exercise held at the Kano State Government House.

The Deputy President of the Senate, Barau I. Jibrin, said he participated in the presidential primary election in his ward in Kabo Local Government Area before proceeding to the Government House for the official collation of results.

According to him, Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, served as the collation officer for the state during the exercise.

Barau said the exercise was conducted peacefully and transparently, with returning officers from the 44 local government areas presenting results from their respective councils before party officials and observers.

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“The successful conduct of the exercise clearly demonstrates the popularity, acceptance and strong support enjoyed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu across the 44 local government areas of Kano State,” Barau said.

He added that the exercise was witnessed by the Resident Electoral Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Kano State, Ambassador Abdu Zango, alongside heads of security agencies.

Barau described the outcome of the primary as a signal of what to expect during the January 16, 2027 presidential election.

“As I stated earlier, the outcome of this presidential primary election is a clear indication of what to expect in the January 16 presidential election, a landslide victory for APC from top to bottom.

“By the grace of God, President Bola Tinubu, I, Governor Abba and all other candidates of our party will emerge victorious at the polls,” he said.

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The senator also congratulated Tinubu over what he described as a landslide victory at the presidential primary election.

Meanwhile, before the collation exercise, the Chairman of the APC Congress Committee for the governorship primary, Barrister Mukhtar Shagari, presented a certificate of affirmation to Governor Yusuf as the party’s governorship candidate for the 2027 election in Kano State.

In Borno State, Governor Babagana Zulum declared Tinubu the winner of the APC presidential primary election after he secured 414,988 votes across the state’s 27 local government areas.

Announcing the results on Saturday night at the APC State Secretariat in Maiduguri, Zulum, who served as the State Collation Officer for the exercise, said the primary election was conducted peacefully across all local government areas.

“The presidential primary election organised by the APC was successfully conducted today, the 23rd of May, 2026, across the 27 local government areas of the state,” Zulum stated.

He disclosed that a total of 430,715 voters were registered for the exercise, out of which about 416,000 delegates and party members were accredited.

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According to him, “Out of the 430,715 registered voters in Borno State, 416,000 were accredited, while a total of 414,988 votes were cast.”

Zulum explained that two aspirants contested for the party’s presidential ticket in the state, namely President Bola Tinubu and Mr Stanley Osifo.

He said Tinubu secured all the valid votes cast during the exercise, while his challenger polled zero votes.

“A total of 414,988 votes were cast in favour of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, while his contender scored zero votes in Borno State,” the governor announced.

Declaring the final result, Zulum said, “Therefore, I, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, the State Collation Officer, hereby announce President Bola Tinubu, who scored 414,988 votes in Borno State, as the winner of the presidential primary election in Borno State held today, 23rd of May, 2026, to the glory of God and to the benefit of mankind.”

The governor was accompanied by his deputy, Hon. Umar Usman Kadafur; APC Deputy National Chairman (North), Hon. Ali Bukar Dalori; APC governorship candidate, Engr. Mustapha Gubio, Senate Chief Whip, Senator Mohammed Tahir Monguno, Speaker of the Borno State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Abdulkarim Lawan; members of the House of Representatives; APC State Chairman; members of the House of Assembly; Secretary to the State Government; Acting Chief of Staff; and commissioners.