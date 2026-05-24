Troops Rescue 92 Abducted Civilians In Borno

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Troops of Operation HADIN KAI, under the Joint Task Force (North East), have rescued 92 civilians abducted by Boko Haram/ISWAP insurgents along the Buratai–Kamuya road in Biu Local Government Area of Borno State.

The rescue mission, carried out on Saturday, also led to the recovery of eight vehicles and the successful detonation of three improvised explosive devices (IEDs) planted by the fleeing terrorists.

This was disclosed in a statement on Sunday by the Media Information Officer of the operation, Lieutenant Colonel Sani Uba.

According to the military, troops of the 135 Special Forces Battalion stationed at Dutse Kura first spotted the insurgents at about 11:22 a.m. as they attempted to force civilians and motorists off the road into nearby bush paths.

Following the sighting, a Quick Reaction Force was deployed, with additional reinforcements from the 27 Task Force Brigade Garrison joining the operation.

The troops pursued the attackers toward the Mangari-Dora axis, where they engaged them and forced them to abandon the captives and flee.

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In total, 92 victims—comprising 52 men, 33 women and seven children—were rescued, alongside eight vehicles.

The military said the insurgents attempted to stall advancing troops by planting three IEDs along the Bula Zarma–Mangari route. However, the devices were detected and safely detonated by the Explosive Ordnance Disposal team, allowing troops to continue their pursuit for several kilometres.

Subsequent search operations across the area found that the insurgents had dispersed after abandoning their victims and equipment.

The military confirmed that no casualties were recorded among personnel or equipment during the operation.

The rescued civilians were given immediate assistance before being escorted to Damaturu to continue their journey.

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Operation HADIN KAI said the mission underscored its operational capability and readiness, warning that any attempt by insurgents to target civilians in the North-East would be met with decisive force.