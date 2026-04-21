Trump Asks Iran To Free Detained Women Before Talks

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President Donald Trump on Tuesday called on Iranian authorities to release eight detained women as a confidence-building step ahead of planned negotiations between the United States and Iran.

In a message posted on Truth Social on April 21, 2026, Trump said: “I would greatly appreciate the release of these women. I am sure that they will respect the fact that you did so. Please do them no harm! Would be a great start to our negotiations!!!”

This comes as both countries prepare for high-level talks aimed at easing longstanding tensions over regional security, nuclear policy, and maritime activities.

The eight women are believed to be among individuals detained during widespread anti-government protests that began in late December 2025 and intensified in January 2026.

The demonstrations, which were reported across Tehran and other major cities, were driven by economic hardship, political grievances, and demands for expanded civil freedoms.

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During the protests, demonstrators were seen chanting against government authorities, with some incidents escalating into confrontations with security forces.

Human rights organisations say Iranian authorities responded with a sweeping crackdown that led to thousands of arrests. According to these groups, several detainees have faced expedited legal proceedings, with allegations of forced confessions obtained under duress and charges framed under national security laws, including “collusion against the regime” and “propaganda against the state.”

Rights advocates have also reported that some individuals arrested in connection with the protests have received death sentences.

While details surrounding the identities and specific cases of the eight women referenced by Trump remain unclear, reports indicate that women were among those actively involved in the demonstrations, including organising protests, sharing information online, and participating in public acts of dissent.

The January 2026 unrest is considered one of the most significant waves of protest in Iran in recent years, drawing international attention and criticism over the government’s handling of dissent.

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Reports from rights groups cited the use of force by security personnel, temporary internet restrictions, and mass detentions during the period.

Trump’s statement places the issue of detainees at the centre of ongoing diplomatic efforts, highlighting the potential role of humanitarian gestures in shaping early engagement between both countries.

As of the time of filing this report, Iranian authorities have not issued any official response to the appeal.

The developments come amid geopolitical tensions between Washington and Tehran, including disputes over regional influence and security concerns in strategic waterways such as the Strait of Hormuz.

Analysts say any progress or breakdown in talks between the two nations could have wider implications for global energy markets and international stability.