Guinea-Bissau Footballer Stabbed In Denmark

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Midtjylland midfielder Alamara Djabi is in a stable condition having been seriously injured in a stabbing in Denmark.

Local police confirmed the incident occurred in the early hours of Sunday morning in Herning – the central Danish town where Midtjylland are based.

The 19-year-old from Guinea-Bissau was signed from Benfica’s academy in 2023 and has made two senior appearances for Midtjylland.

The club said in a statement that Djabi had been “in critical condition and underwent emergency surgery”.

“Since then, he has undergone another operation, and thanks to the professional efforts of the emergency responders and later the hospital staff, his condition is now stable,” Midtjylland added.

“He has awakened from an induced coma and is doing well under the circumstances.”

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Djabi made seven appearances on loan with Portuguese second division side CD Mafra last season and played once this term for Midtjylland in Europa League qualifying.

The four-time Danish Superliga champions, who last won the title in 2024, are currently second – two points behind AGF.