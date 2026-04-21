FCCPC, LASCOPA Unveil Joint Framework To Curb Consumers’ Exploitation

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The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) and the Lagos State Consumer Protection Agency (LASCOPA) have unveiled a joint framework aimed at strengthening consumer rights enforcement, improving complaint resolution, and promoting fair business practices in Lagos State.

The framework was formalised through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at the FCCPC headquarters in Abuja on Tuesday.

The Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the FCCPC, Mr. Tunji Bello signed on behalf of the Commissoon while Afolabi Solebo, General Manager of Lagos State Consumer Protection Agency signed for his agency.

Bello described the agreement as a major step toward improving the daily experiences of consumers through stronger institutional cooperation.

According to Bello, consumer protection has become a broad issue that now affects nearly every aspect of modern life, including transportation, food, housing, healthcare, digital services, financial transactions, e-commerce, product safety, pricing transparency, advertising practices, and essential services.

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He said citizens increasingly expect fairness, accountability, and accessible channels for redress whenever things go wrong.

“Today’s event is significant because it reflects a shared commitment to improving the daily experience of consumers and strengthening fair business conduct through practical institutional cooperation,” Bello said.

He noted that as markets become more sophisticated, consumer complaints have also become more complex, often cutting across sectors and jurisdictions.

“This reality requires regulators to be coordinated, responsive, and forward-looking. That is why this partnership matters,” he added.

Bello explained that the FCCPC, established under the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act of 2018, has continued to promote competition, protect consumers, and ensure fair market practices through enforcement actions, market surveillance, complaint resolution, advocacy, and public education.

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He stressed, however, that effective consumer protection cannot be driven from Abuja alone, noting that many consumer issues emerge within states and communities where they require swift interventions.

“State institutions are therefore indispensable partners in building a credible and accessible consumer protection framework across the federation,” he said.

The FCCPC boss noted that Lagos occupies a unique position as Nigeria’s leading commercial hub with a large concentration of consumers, businesses, digital enterprises, logistics networks, financial activity, and service providers.

He said the state’s fast-paced economic environment makes regulatory innovation both necessary and impactful.

Bello, who previously served in Lagos State, said he understood the scale and complexity of governance in the state, adding that public institutions must constantly evolve to meet changing realities.

He also highlighted the presence of the FCCPC South-West Zonal Office in Lagos, which he said would provide a strong operational base for practical collaboration between the two agencies.

He encouraged close cooperation in complaint handling, intelligence sharing, consumer education, and coordinated interventions where necessary.

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According to him, the MoU provides a framework for information sharing, complaint referrals, joint consumer education initiatives, capacity development, market intelligence exchange, and coordinated action where legally appropriate.

“It is not merely a ceremonial document. It is an operational instrument designed to improve outcomes for citizens,” Bello stated.

He said consumers should benefit from quicker responses, clearer complaint channels, stronger awareness of their rights, and better coordination between federal and state authorities.

Businesses, he added, would also benefit from clearer expectations, more consistent regulatory engagement, and a stronger culture of fair dealing.

Bello further disclosed that the FCCPC remains committed to encouraging other states across the federation to enact, strengthen, or renew their consumer protection legal frameworks in line with local realities and market conditions.

He said strong state-level institutions working in harmony with federal regulators would significantly improve confidence in the Nigerian marketplace.

The FCCPC boss commended officials of both organisations for their efforts in achieving the agreement, stressing that the success of the partnership would depend on sustained commitment beyond the signing ceremony.

The General Manager of the Lagos State Consumer Protection Agency (LASCOPA), Mr. Afolabi Solebo, said the newly signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) and the Lagos agency will help curb consumer exploitation and strengthen enforcement efforts.

Solebo said the partnership was necessary because consumer protection agencies could not operate in isolation, especially when dealing with complex cases requiring federal intervention.

He noted that LASCOPA was conceived in 1999 and later strengthened by a law passed by the Lagos State House of Assembly, which enabled the agency to fully commence operations in 2018.

According to him, the agency has recorded major successes in resolving disputes and protecting residents from unfair business practices.

Solebo cited the transportation sector, particularly the airline industry, as one area where stronger collaboration was needed.

He revealed that LASCOPA had recovered over N40m and more than $10,000 for consumers from local and international airlines whose services fell short of expectations.

However, he said the agency’s jurisdiction had recently been challenged in some cases, making the FCCPC partnership more important.

“We are more than happy to sign this MoU. Big Brother has decided to join forces with us,” he said.

Solebo praised the leadership of FCCPC Executive Vice Chairman, Mr. Tunji Bello, and expressed confidence that the new alliance would improve consumer protection in Lagos.

He added that both agencies were committed to stopping exploitation, unfair practices, and ensuring consumers get value for money.