U.S. Embassy In Abuja, Lagos Consulate To Close Monday

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The United States Embassy in Abuja and the Consulate General in Lagos will be closed on Monday, May 25, 2026, as the American mission observes Memorial Day.

The U.S. Mission in Nigeria announced this in a post on its official X account on Sunday.

Memorial Day is a federal holiday in the United States observed on the last Monday of May each year to honour American military personnel who died in service to their country.

“The U.S. Embassy in Abuja and Consulate General in Lagos will be closed on Monday, May 25, 2026, in observance of Memorial Day — a U.S. federal holiday observed on the last Monday of May in honor of U.S. military personnel who lost their lives in service of their country,” the mission said.

Routine consular services, including visa processing and American citizen services, will be unavailable on Monday.

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Nigerians with scheduled appointments at either the Abuja embassy or the Lagos consulate are advised to check for rescheduling options.

Normal operations are expected to resume on Tuesday, May 26, 2026.