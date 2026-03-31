U.S.-Israeli Strikes Hit Religious Site in Northwest Iran — Report

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U.S.-Israeli airstrikes on Tuesday damaged a Shia Muslim mosque and associated religious site in Zanjan, northwest Iran, according to state media.

The Grand Husseiniya, a hall used for Shia gatherings and mourning ceremonies, reportedly sustained damage during the morning attack on Ferdowsi Street, including parts of the dome and minarets.

The strikes are part of a growing wave of attacks that have affected Iran’s cultural and historical sites since the conflict began.

The United Nations says at least four of Iran’s 29 UNESCO-listed sites have been damaged so far, including the Golestan Palace in Tehran, the Chehel Sotoun Palace in Isfahan, the Masjed-e Jame mosque in Isfahan, and the prehistoric Khorramabad Valley sites.

Ahmad Alavi, head of the heritage committee for Tehran’s City Council, said last week that airstrikes had damaged more than 120 culturally significant locations across Iran, citing Tehran’s Marble Palace, Teymourtash House, and the Saadabad Palace complex among those affected.

Zanjan, an industrial provincial capital about 300 kilometres northwest of Tehran, is the latest city to suffer cultural damage amid the ongoing war.

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The attack comes amid ongoing hostilities, as the United States earlier delivered a 15‑point peace proposal to Iran aimed at ending the conflict and warned that strikes could continue if no deal is reached soon.