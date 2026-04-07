Uganda Approves $242m For AFCON 2027 Preparations

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The Ugandan government has approved an additional 905 billion Ugandan shillings, approximately $242 million to fast-track preparations for the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2027, which Uganda will co-host with Kenya and Tanzania.

The supplementary funding was announced by Dr. Dennis K. Mugimba, Chairperson of the Communications and Signage Sub-Committee of the Local Organising Committee, at a press briefing held at the Uganda Media Centre.

Dr. Mugimba expressed gratitude to President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni for championing the approval of the funds.

He described the allocation as part of a whole-of-government and whole-of-country strategy aimed at delivering a successful tournament.

This new amount brings Uganda’s total commitment for AFCON 2027 and related CHAN 2024 preparations to more than 2.2 trillion Ugandan shillings, over $588 million.

An earlier 1.35 trillion shillings had already been approved for infrastructure, logistics, and operational costs.

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The 905 billion shillings will be ring-fenced and disbursed to relevant sectors even before the new financial year starts in July 2026.

Major allocations include the upgrade of selected hotels in Hoima and Masindi, rehabilitation of roads around Hoima City Stadium, Mandela National Stadium Namboole, and Kinawataka, and construction of the passenger terminal at Kabalega International Airport.

Funding will also support remodeling and upgrade of Mandela National Stadium Namboole, upgrade of Hoima Regional Referral Hospital, Masindi General Hospital, and Buseruka Health Centre III, as well as operations of the AFCON 2027 Local Organising Committee and the Uganda Cranes national team.

Additional allocations cover ICT infrastructure, water and electricity supply, sanitation, meteorological services, and marketing of Destination Uganda.

The government has also announced visa waivers for all visitors during the tournament period to facilitate the expected influx of between 500,000 and 650,000 fans.

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The fresh funding comes weeks after a Confederation of African Football inspection report from February 2026, which was publicised in late March.

The report indicated that none of Uganda’s proposed competition venues, including Mandela National Stadium Namboole and the newly commissioned Hoima City Stadium, fully met CAF Category 4 standards at the time of the visit. Issues raised included structural works needed at Namboole and operational shortcomings at Hoima such as spectator flow, segregation, media facilities, dressing rooms, and mixed zones.

A follow-up CAF inspection is scheduled for August 2026. Officials say the new funds will address the identified gaps and ensure all venues and support infrastructure are ready for the tournament, set for June 19 to July 18, 2027. Dr. Mugimba called for calm among stakeholders and assured that preparations remain on track, with potential economic benefits for the country.

Uganda, Kenya, and Tanzania are jointly hosting the event under the banner PAMOJA 2027.