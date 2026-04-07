Wrexham Goalkeeper Switches Allegiance To Nigeria

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Wrexham goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo has officially switched his international allegiance from England to Nigeria after receiving approval from FIFA.

The 24-year-old, born in London to Nigerian parents, had previously represented England at youth levels from under-15 to under-18 before opting to play for Nigeria.

Okonkwo’s switch was confirmed on FIFA’s official change of association platform on Monday April 6th, making him eligible to play for the Super Eagles.

Okonkwo came through the academy at Arsenal and had loan spells at Crewe Alexandra and Sturm Graz before joining Wrexham, initially on loan in 2023, with the move later made permanent.

He has since established himself as first-choice goalkeeper, making 119 appearances and playing a key role in the club’s successive promotions. This season, he has made 42 appearances in all competitions, keeping 10 clean sheets in 37 Championship matches.