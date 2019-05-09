Unemployed Man Jailed For Touching Girl’s Breast In Lagos

Advertisement

An unemployed man, identified as Ilias Mudashiru, was yesterday sentenced to six months in prison by an Igbosere Magistrates’ Court for touching a girl’s breasts indecently and stabbing her relatives in Lagos.

Magistrate F. O. Sasanya convicted Mudashiru, 29, after he pleaded guilty to the three-count charge of conspiracy, indecent assault and assault occasioning harm against him.

The offences contravened Sections 173, 263 (i) and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

She sentenced Mudashiru after listening to the review given by prosecuting Sergeant Godspower Ehizoba.

The magistrate held: “The defendant is hereby sentenced to three months in prison on count one (conspiracy), three months on count two (indecent assault) and six months on count three (assault occasioning harm).

“The sentence will run concurrently.”

Reviewing the case, Ehizoba said the convict committed the offence on April 21, at about 8:20am, at Bombata Market, Oroyinyin Street, Adeniji Adele, Lagos Island.

“Mudashiru conspired with others at large and indecently assaulted the girl by touching her breasts while she was on her way to a clinic.”

“Mudashiru stabbed two of the girls who came to her rescue in the head, neck and arm with a broken bottle.”