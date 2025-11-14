We Forced Tinubu To Reverse Import Duty On Fuel—ADC

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has claimed credit for the Federal Government’s reversal of its plan to impose a 15 per cent import duty on petrol and diesel.

It described President Bola Tinubu’s decision to abandon the policy “as further evidence that the administration is not sure of its decisions and is merely experimenting with governance.”

In a statement on Friday, the spokesman of the ADC, Bolaji Abdullahi, said the party recalled its October 31st, 2025, statement in which it warned the Federal Government that the proposed tariff would deepen the hardship already created by subsidy removal, currency devaluation, and soaring living costs.

The party, however, commended the President for listening to the opposition’s advice but said that it was time the government started thinking through its policies before rushing to make pronouncements only to reverse itself shortly afterwards.

The ADC said, “Following our statement issued on October 31st, the African Democratic Congress (ADC) is pleased to note that the Federal Government has heeded our call to reverse its ill-conceived decision to impose a 15 per cent import duty on imported petrol and diesel products.

“While we welcome the decision of the government to reverse itself on the wrong-headed policy, we are concerned that this reversal is about the seventh occasion in two years where this government has announced a policy or decision and immediately reversed itself.

“As we noted in our statement reacting to the planned tariff, the ‘new levy is likely to push the pump price of petrol beyond N1,000 per litre.

“If this happens, life would become even more unbearable for families, commuters, transporters, farmers, and small businesses already struggling under the weight of fuel subsidy removal without social protection and currency devaluation without safeguards.’

The party queried why the government was contemplating taxing imported fuel without first ensuring local capacity for production.

“We find it quite interesting that these are the very reasons the government has given for reversing itself, which makes us wonder if any critical thinking and impact analysis happens in this government.

“What has become clear, however, is that President Tinubu is running a government of trial and error that is merely experimenting and bumbling through.

“It is even more disturbing to see different agencies and officials of government singing discordant tunes on the same issue, as evidenced in their explanations for the tariff reversal.

“While one agency announced that the implementation of the policy was merely postponed, another said that it was no longer in view. This shows a government that is confused, unsure, and dangerously working at cross purposes. Nigerians deserve better,” the party added.

The ADC urged the Tinubu government to realise that public office is a responsibility, not a laboratory.

It vowed to continue to stand firmly with Nigerians and speak out against any decision that threatens their well-being.

The Federal Government had announced the suspension of the levy, following public outcry over the implications of the policy on the economic well-being of poor Nigerians.