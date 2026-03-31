Eight Kano Reps Defect To APC

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Eight members of the House of Representatives from Kano State have announced their defection from the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Their defection was formally announced during plenary, presided over by the Speaker of the House, Tajudeen Abbas on Tuesday.

In separate letters read on the floor of the House, the lawmakers cited the internal crisis within the NNPP as the reason for their decision to defect.

The development was witnessed by Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf; the Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin; and a former Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje, among others.

Details later….