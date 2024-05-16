We Won’t Extend Closing Date For SSCE Registration-NECO

330 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The National Examinations Council (NECO) has stated that there will not be any extension to the closing date for the 2024 Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) Internal registration.

A statement released by the Council’s Ag. Director, Directorate of Information and Digital Communication, Azeez Sani stated that the closing date for the registration remains June 3, 2024.

“The registration which started on Monday 18th December, 2023 will close on Monday 3rd June, 2024,” it said.

The Council however stated that late registration which attracted the late registration fee is between Tuesday June 4, 2024 to Monday June 10, 2024.

It urged Nigerians to disregard social media posts purporting that the registration period has been extended.

“The Council enjoin Candidates, School Principals, Commandants, State Ministries of Education and other Stakeholders to disregard Social Media posts purporting that the registration period has been extended to Monday 20th June, 2024.

“The 2024 SSCE Internal will commence on 19th June, 2024 and end on 26th July 2024,” the statement said.

The Council also added that the candidates will be assessed in 76 subjects during the examination.