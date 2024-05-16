Pochettino Hails Chelsea Players After Difficult Brighton Win To Boost European Hopes

496 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Chelsea coach, Mauricio Pochettino has showered encomiums on his players following a hard-fought 2-1 win over Brighton to boost their European qualification hopes.

The Blues grabbed the maximum points at the Amex Stadium to move up to sixth on the Premier League table after a run of four consecutive wins.

Top scorer, Cole Palmer scored his 22nd Premier League goal of the season with a thumping header in the first half before Christopher Nkunku added the second goal in the second half.

Chelsea ended the game with a man down as Reece James was shown a red card for kicking João Pedro.

Danny Welbeck reduced the deficit for Brighton in the 97th minute, but Chelsea held on to seal the win.

Pochettino’s men have earned vital wins over Tottenham, West Ham, Nottingham Forest and Brighton to make a late push for European football place.

The Spaniard manager is proud of his players for turning around a topsy-turvy season to end on a high.

Pochettino said: “I am so happy for the players, they deserve the full credit because of the way they worked, they approached the game and tried to apply all of the work we have been doing on the training ground.

“I feel so proud. To face a team like Brighton here in their stadium, it is always difficult and of course, we are so happy because the three points allow us to have the hope of achieving what we want, which is to play in Europe next season.”

Pochettino also expressed his delight for Christopher Nkunku, who has struggled with injuries since joining the club in the summer.

He said: “He was suffering a lot with injuries. He needs to now be consistent, consistent. He was so tired at the end and played only 60 minutes. I am so happy for him because he was suffering and now he scores goals and be involved with the team. I am happy for him first and of course for the team because we are adding a player that is very important for us.”

Pochettino has overseen a late turnaround of fortunes for Chelsea after a poor start to the season, which saw them spend the majority of the season in the bottom half of the Premier League table.

Up next for Chelsea on the final day of the season on Sunday, is a home clash against Bournemouth.

Brighton will take on Manchester United at the Amex Stadium on the same day.