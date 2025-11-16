World Cup: S’Eagles Crash Out As DR Congo Win Playoff Shootout

488 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

DR Congo recorded a penalty shootout victory over Nigeria to qualify for the 2026 World Cup Intercontinental playoffs on Sunday.

The regulation time ended 1-1 before DR Congo emerged victorious in the penalty shootout.

Calvin Bassey, Moses Simon, and Semi Ajayi all missed for Nigeria while Stanley Nwabali saved two penalties but was unable to stop Michel-Ange Balikwisha’s winning penalty.

Eric Chelle made two changes to the team that defeated Gabon with Semi Ajayi, and Frank Onyeka replacing Bright Osayi-Samuel and Akor Adams.

The Super Eagles took the lead in the third minute when Onyeka’s deflected effort found the back of the net to give Nigeria a dream start.

Meschak Elia restored parity for DR Congo after Wilfred Ndidi failed to clear the lines to allow him finish past Nwabali.

Both sides failed to score the second goal as the first half ended 1-1.

Eric Chelle made a surprise substitution for the restart as Victor Osimhen was subbed off for Akor Adams.

The Super Eagles struggled in the second half in the absence of Victor Osimhen as the Congolese grew into the game.

The regulation time, and extra time ended 1-1 before the Congolese won 4-3 in the penalty shootout.

The Super Eagles have now failed to qualify for two consecutive World Cups in 2022, and 2026.

Up next for Nigeria is the 2025 Nations Cup where they will take on the likes of Tanzania, Tunisia, and Uganda.