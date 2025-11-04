‘You Used Regina To Boost Your Falling Star’—Rita Daniels Blasts Ned Nwoko

533 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The family crisis between Nollywood actress Regina Daniels and her estranged husband, Senator Ned Nwoko, has escalated as the actress’s mother, Rita Daniels, has openly rebuked the Delta North lawmaker, accusing him of tormenting her family.

Rita, who was reacting to the arrest of her son and daughter by police allegedly acting on Nwoko’s instructions, accused the senator of weaponising his influence to harass her children and suppress the truth about “the painful reality” in her daughter’s marriage.

Rita said, “You wanted a crown; you wanted somebody with a high star so they can boost your own falling star. I swallowed it, I kept quiet, and I was covering you.

“Now, the same way you went up, you will come down. If you think you can bite the finger that fed you, you will go down.”

In a series of posts on Instagram, Regina’s elder brother, Ojeogwu Samuel Danhillman, popularly known as Sammy West, shared footage showing armed police officers allegedly trying to force their mother, actress Rita Daniels, out of a compound, with one of the officers wielding a stick and torchlight.

In one of the videos posted by Sammy West, Regina’s mother, Rita, reproved Nwoko and accused him of ingratitude and manipulation.

“When you were going for election, how much did Gina give you? $50,000. That small girl coughed out and gave to you to support your election. Now people are saying she’s a gold digger? What digger? Because she covered your shame!

“Go and see Ned Nwoko’s children. Are they looking like billionaires’ children?” Rita queried.

In another post, Sammy West wrote, “A serving senator confirming that he slapped his wife… At your age, you don’t know how to handle your marriage. If they ask you now, you’ll say it was self-defence. You need therapy and rehab! If not for Gina, you for no win election. You contested three times and lost!”

The enraged brother made a series of allegations against the lawmaker, including manipulation, domestic abuse, and hypocrisy.

“You’ve lost all the respect at this point. You came for her fame, not her love. Transaction successful, case closed! She made you a senator and used her to do a door-to-door campaign. She was the sweetest; now suddenly she’s a drug lord, abi?”

He added, “You should be prosecuted for domestic violence! You can’t beat a child and teach a child how to cry. Enough is enough! Sue all of us o, because it’s war now!”

Sammy West further claimed Senator Nwoko privately admitted to slapping Regina but publicly denied ever hitting her.

“You dey confirm to me say you slapped her twice, which any husband would do to correct his wife, but went on Channels to say you’ve never hit any woman. Like how, bro? How?” he wrote.

Sammy West alleged that he and his siblings were detained at Ogombo Police Station in Lekki-Ajah, Lagos, and that officers had physically assaulted him.

“Police are beating Sammy currently at Ogombo Police Station!! This media go scatter because everyone should be ready to face the consequences of their actions,” he posted.

In another update, he said, “All that is left for the internet to discuss is how you two make love. If anything happens to Regina, Sammy, or Destiny, hold Ned Nwoko responsible!”

He vowed to “fight to the end”, adding that “You messed with the wrong family! You can’t silence everyone. I no dey quick vex o, but this mud we go take am rub body. The world is watching; you are so shameless, Ned.”

A separate clip posted on his story showed tear gas being fired, allegedly during the confrontation at the compound.

Regina, who reacted to her brother’s arrest, condemned the alleged assault on her brother and warned her husband against further intimidation.

“Imagine the Nigerian police beating up my brother like a criminal. What exactly was the violent arrest for? Ned, you have power, connections, and money, right? Wild for you to think I have none,” she wrote on her Instagram story.

“What I wouldn’t want to do is let the man I once saw as an iroko fall before everyone because you bloody know your ‘little girl Gina’ is capable of that!”

“I just hate this feeling of wishing my boys’ father’s name remains a legacy. You know why? Boys don’t grow to change their surnames,” she added.

Regina had weeks ago accused her husband of harassment and intimidation, claiming he was using his political power to “force her back into rehab”.

“Someone, please, help me! I feel like I’m losing my mind… My big brother and big sister have been arrested; my baby sister might be arrested soon as well, until I return and, according to him, return to rehab,” Regina wrote on Monday.

She criticised Nwoko for calling her a drug addict: “You said I’m a drug addict, me wey just dey use am rob body, sir! What other name can you call me? A prostitute? But I will speak one day and tell the world of your involvement with everything! Leave my family alone, Ned! And leave me alone too!”

The couple’s crisis heightened after a viral video on October 18, 2025, showed Regina shouting, “In Ned Nwoko’s house, I am nothing, but in my own house, I am a queen. Not again. I can’t stand the violence; it’s too much!”

In response, Nwoko, in a statement on October 19, denied assaulting his wife and accused her instead of drug and alcohol abuse.

“Regina was not always like this. Her current battle with drugs and alcohol abuse is the root of our problem,” the senator wrote. “She must continue her rehabilitation programme, or I fear for her life and safety.”

The Delta North senator claimed Regina had become violent, destroying property and assaulting staff, and insisted she needed to be “rehabilitated either in Asokoro or outside Nigeria, especially Jordan.”

Regina and Nwoko married in 2019, when she was 19.

As of press time, neither Nwoko nor his media team had responded to the allegations.