Regina Daniels Says ‘I’m Done With Marriage’

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Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has revealed that she is no longer interested in marriage following her separation from her estranged husband, Senator Ned Nwoko.

The actress disclosed a recent livestream with popular TikToker Jarvis, where she opened up about her personal life, motherhood, and plans.

Despite ruling out marriage, Regina said she still hopes to have more children, stressing that she is determined to have a daughter. According to her, daughters tend to care more for their parents in old age compared to sons.

“I want to have six children, and I have two already, two boys. It’s so crazy, but for some reason I have checked my mind out of getting married. But I am going to have a girl, and I must have a girl,” she said.

She added, “Men will grow, get married, and focus more on building a family. But for women, she will always remember home.”

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Regina Daniels and billionaire politician Ned Nwoko got married in 2019, a union that sparked widespread reactions because of the nearly 40-year age gap between them. At the time, Regina was 19 years old.

The couple shares two sons. Their marriage reportedly faced a major crisis in late 2025 after allegations emerged from Nwoko accusing the actress of struggling with drug and alcohol abuse and allegedly requiring rehabilitation.

Regina, however, denied the claims and accused the senator of manipulation, psychological control, and abuse.

Following the controversy, the actress moved out of their matrimonial home and has since publicly maintained that she is single.