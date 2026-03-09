Zamfara Governor Dumps PDP For APC

266 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Zamfara State Governor Dauda Lawal has officially defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The governor’s defection was confirmed in a press statement on Monday by his media aide, Nuhu Anka.

“The Government and PDP family of Zamfara State wish to formally inform the public of an important political development following wide consultations with stakeholders, political leaders, elders and supporters across the state,” the statement read.

According to the statement, the governor took the decision after careful consideration of the prevailing political situation and the need to prioritise stability, progress and sustainable development in the state.

The statement noted that after reviewing the circumstances within the party, Lawal resolved to leave the PDP and formally align with the APC.

Like many other defectors who have recently left the PDP, Anka said the governor’s decision was largely influenced by the lingering internal crises within the party at both the national and state levels.

Advertisement

He noted that the party had been grappling with leadership disagreements and structural challenges.

“These challenges have continued to generate uncertainty and distractions that may hinder effective governance and the delivery of democratic dividends to the people of Zamfara State,” the statement said.

However, the governor assured residents that his administration remained committed to tackling security challenges and advancing development across the North-West state.

According to Anka, the decision to join the APC was aimed at aligning with a political platform that offers greater unity, stability and improved collaboration with the Federal Government for the benefit of the people of Zamfara State.

He disclosed that the final decision was reached after a meeting held at the Government House in Gusau, where senior government officials and key political stakeholders deliberated on the matter under the coordination of the deputy governor.

Advertisement

Lawal also appreciated members of the PDP for their support over the years, noting that prevailing political realities made the defection necessary.

“With this move, the governor reaffirms his commitment to strengthening unity, enhancing security, accelerating development and ensuring that Zamfara State fully benefits from stronger cooperation with the Federal Government,” the statement said.

Governor Lawal is approaching the end of his first term in office next year and is expected to seek re-election in the 2027 general elections.