Osun Senator Dumps PDP

The lawmaker representing Osun West in the Senate, Lere Oyewumi, elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party in the 2023 general elections, has defected to the Accord Party.

His defection was announced in a statement obtained in Osogbo on Monday.

Until his defection, Oyewumi was the last PDP senator in Osun State, following the earlier defections of Olubiyi Fadeyi and Francis Fadahunsi to the All Progressives Congress.

The Osun PDP had also lost three members of the House of Representatives of Nigeria to the APC in a wave of defections that rocked the party in 2025.

Despite the defection of the Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, to the Accord Party in December 2025, Oyewumi has remained in the PDP until now.

However, uncertainty had continued to surround his stay in the party following the recent defection of six House of Representatives members from the state to the Accord Party.

The move also followed an earlier decision by the 25 PDP members of the Osun State House of Assembly to join Accord in a bid to reunite with the governor.

Announcing Oyewumi’s defection in a statement made available by his media aide, Timileyin Popoola, the senator was said to have formally registered as a member of the Accord Party at Ward 9 in Ikire, Irewole Local Government Area of the state.

“Deputy Minority Leader of the Nigerian Senate, Senator Lere Kamorudeen Oyewumi, has formally joined the Accord Party in his ward, Ward 9, Irewole Local Government Area, marking a significant political development in Osun West, particularly within Irewole LGA.

“The registration ceremony took place in his hometown, Ward 9, where party members and supporters warmly received Senator Oyewumi into the Accord fold. He was formally received by the Osun State Chairman of the party, Victor Akande, alongside other party leaders and stakeholders who welcomed the senator into the party,” the statement read.

Giving reasons for the lawmaker’s defection, the statement said the move followed his earlier resignation from the PDP.

“The move follows his earlier resignation from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), a decision driven by irreconcilable differences within the opposition party and a desire to strengthen his commitment to the people he represents.

“Oyewumi’s defection underscores his dedication to effective representation, responsive leadership and policies that drive meaningful development for his constituents.

“Throughout his tenure in the Senate, he has demonstrated commitment, humility and a deep sense of responsibility toward the welfare of the people of Osun State,” the statement added.