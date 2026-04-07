16 Cameroonians Killed Fighting For Russia, Government Confirms

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Cameroon’s Ministry of External Relations has officially confirmed the deaths of 16 Cameroonian nationals who were serving as military contractors for Russia in its ongoing war against Ukraine.

In a statement broadcast on state media on Monday evening, the ministry urged families of the deceased to contact officials in Yaoundé for further assistance and arrangements.

A diplomatic note dated April 6, 2026, seen by various media outlets, described the men as “Cameroonian national contract soldiers” operating in Russia’s so-called “special military operation” zone in Ukraine.

The confirmation followed a note from the Russian Embassy in Yaoundé, received on March 5, which informed the ministry of the deaths and provided a list of names, indicating that arrangements had been made to reach the affected families.

This marks the first time Cameroonian authorities have publicly acknowledged the involvement of its citizens in the conflict on the Russian side.

Neither the Cameroonian statement nor the note provided details on how the men were recruited, the locations or dates of their deaths, or the specific circumstances surrounding the incidents.

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Cameroon has repeatedly stated that it does not officially deploy troops abroad except under international or regional mandates.

In March 2025, the country’s Defence Minister issued an internal memo expressing concern over soldiers deserting their posts to join the war in Ukraine and directed commanding officers to monitor their units closely.

The government has also warned citizens against participating in foreign conflicts.

Independent investigations, including a February 2026 report by the Geneva-based group INPACT (All Eyes on Wagner), have documented significantly higher numbers of Cameroonian casualties.

The report identified at least 94 Cameroonians killed while fighting for Russia, with Cameroon recording the highest death toll among African nations involved.

It also estimated around 335 Cameroonian fighters among over 1,400 Africans recruited by Russia.

Ukraine had earlier claimed in February 2026 that more than 1,700 Africans were fighting on the Russian side, with analysts suggesting the actual figure could be higher.

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Russia has denied allegations of illegal recruitment of foreign nationals.

Cameroonian families have previously shared stories of loved ones who traveled to Russia seeking better economic opportunities, only to end up on the frontlines and later reported missing or deceased.

Economic hardship and promises of high pay are often cited as factors driving such recruitment.

The Russian Embassy in Yaoundé has not issued a public comment on the latest confirmation as of Tuesday morning.

Families of the deceased are encouraged to contact the Consular Department at the Ministry of External Relations in Yaoundé for information and next steps.