2023 Presidential Election Divides Nigeria’s Entertainment Industry

As the February 25, 2023 presidential election draws nearer, Nigerian celebrities are divided over their choice of candidates.

While some celebrities have refrained from publicly announcing support for their preferred candidates, others have openly endorsed and even campaigned for their chosen candidates.

Although 18 presidential contenders are vying to be the next president in the 2023 election, there are three major candidates – Bola Tinubu of the All Progressive Congress(APC), Peter Obi of the Labour Party(LP), and Atiku Abubakar of the People’s Democratic Party.

Politics and the Entertainment Industry:

PETER OBI

Celebrities who have openly declared their support for the former Anambra State governor include, music duo Peter and Paul Okoye (P Square).

Not only has the twin brother openly declared their support for Obi, but they also performed at the Port Harcourt campaign rally of the LP candidate.

Veteran Nollywood actor Kenneth Okonkwo is another popular celebrity who has openly supported the Labour Party candidate. Kenneth used to be a member of the national ruling party, the All-Progressive Congress (APC) but decamped to the LP.

Others who have declared support for Obi include; the popular comic actor John Okafor, better known as Mr Ibu, Nkechi Blessing who used to be a huge lover and supporter of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is another to have switched allegiance to support the Obedient movement.

Uche Jombo in a tweet also showed support.

‘Obidiently’ watching — Uche Jombo (@uchejombo) October 4, 2022

The veteran movie star Hilda Dokubo is probably one of the biggest supporters of Peter. Okey Bakassi, Mr Macaroni, Patience Ozokwor, Seyi Awolowo, Kate Henshaw and Chidi Mokeme amongst others have publicly declared support for Obi.

Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Brymo whose real name is Olawale Ashimi is a huge supporter of Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the All-Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in the February 25, 2023, presidential election.

In May 2022, Brymo in a tweet said, “Yet, he (Tinubu) is the one with a plan and we all know that. Let a city boy be president for once! I have never met the man or anyone who represents or is acquainted with him, or even his relations and political affiliates. We should stop trying to kill them off for being old.”

Seyi Law, a comedian, has also declared support for Tinubu. In an Instagram post he said, “FEBRUARY 25TH is a date. PVC is the tool to exercise your rights. ASIWAJU BOLA AHMED TINUBU is my candidate”, he added.

“Open more accounts, please. If you see me outside, you will take a picture. You can’t beat me. E fe ku. SEYILAW is too blessed.”

Other supporters include Femi Adebayo, Joke Silva, Zack Orji, Portable, Olaiya Igwe, Eniola Badmus, Benedict Johnson, Jide Kosoko, and Bimbo Akintola amongst other Celebs who have declared Support for Tinubu in 2023.

Atiku Abubakar

Funke Akindele, a Nollywood actor and producer is a keen advocate for Atiku Abubakar. She is also Olajide Adediran’s running mate for the PDP in the 2023 Lagos State governorship election. Akindele has advocated for herself and Atiku using her platform.

A former Big Brother Naija housemate, Cross Okonkwo, endorsed the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar in an interview where he described the politician as his father.

He said, “I have known him (Atiku) for many years. His children and I have lived together and shared the same bed. When I did not have anywhere to go, he took me in. He has also taken care of me to an extent. That is the true definition of family. I know him very well and I believe he means well to the youth. I also think he is the best presidential candidate. I was attacked after I made that tweet (about Atiku being my father), and I wondered why.”

Bankole ‘Banky W’ Wellington, a Nigerian singer, and actor joined the PDP, where he got a ticket to contest the National Assembly election in the Eti-Osa Federal Constituency, Lagos.

He openly endorsed Atiku Abubakar’s presidential ambition. He gave Atiku a fine welcome when he visited the Eti-Osa Federal Constituency, and has since been canvassing votes for Atiku.

Also, Nollywood actor Dele Odule, Singer Paul Dairo, a.k.a Paul Play, and reality TV star Ikechukwu Sunday Okonkwo, otherwise known as Cross, are supporters of Atiku Abubakar.