FG Drops Death Penalty Appeal Against Nnamdi Kanu — Lawyer

The Nigerian government has abandoned its cross-appeal seeking the mandatory death penalty against detained Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

Kanu’s Special Counsel, Aloy Ejimakor, disclosed this on Thursday, saying he received formal communication from the government two days ago confirming that it would no longer pursue the appeal.

Ejimakor shared the communication on X, stating that the government had notified the relevant parties of its decision not to proceed with its cross-appeal on the mandatory death penalty.

The communication also noted that representations had been made concerning the mandatory imposition of capital punishment and its alleged breach of international law.

Reacting to the development, Ejimakor described the decision as bringing the matter to an end.

“UPDATE: By virtue of a formal communication I received 2 days ago, I can confirm that the Nigerian government ‘does not intend to pursue their cross appeal on the question of the mandatory death penalty’ against Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. Case closed,” he wrote.

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The development followed the prosecution’s demand in November 2025 for Kanu to be sentenced to death under the Terrorism Prevention Amendment Act.

Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court in Abuja, however, declined to impose the death penalty and instead sentenced Kanu to life imprisonment.

The judge had cited international developments and the growing move away from capital punishment in reaching his decision.

Kanu, who has been in the custody of the Nigerian authorities following his rendition to the country, has consistently challenged the charges and legal processes surrounding his prosecution.

The latest decision by the government means the mandatory death penalty issue will no longer form part of its cross-appeal, according to Ejimakor.