FG Begins Relocation Process For Gwagwalada Allottees

The Federal Government is set to relocate genuine allottees of the defunct Site and Services Scheme at Dukpa, Gwagwalada, Abuja, after revoking their original allocations for the implementation of the National Housing Programme (NHP).

The relocation means affected allottees with valid claims will have an opportunity to secure alternative plots within Gwagwalada, but those who fail to establish their claims during the government’s final verification exercise risk being excluded from the process.

The Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development, in a statement issued in Abuja by its Director, Press and Public Relations, Badamasi Haiba, said it would conduct a three-week verification exercise to authenticate the claims of allottees and other holders of genuine interests in the affected scheme before relocating them to an alternative site secured within Gwagwalada.

The ministry warned that plots and allottees not verified within the three weeks would be excluded from the relocation exercise, stressing that there would be no further extension.

It stated further that the affected allottees are required to present the original and photocopies of their Letters of Allocation, payment receipts, valid means of identification, an affidavit supporting their ownership claims and passport photographs.

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“The residential and service plots were originally allocated in 1992 by the then Federal Ministry of Works and Housing for private development. The Federal Government subsequently revoked the allocations and interests in the area to pave the way for the implementation of the National Housing Programme,’’ the Ministry stated.

According to the ministry, the relocation is being undertaken pursuant to Section 28(2B) of the Land Use Act, Cap 202, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, as amended.

It urged affected members of the public to take advantage of the verification window to regularise their status and establish their claims ahead of the relocation.

The ministry also stressed that the verification exercise would be conducted strictly on working days.