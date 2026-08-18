Trump-Appointed Prosecutor Moves To Release Tinubu Drug Investigation Files

A United States federal prosecutor appointed by President Donald Trump has begun moves to comply with a court order compelling the release of records held by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) relating to allegations involving President Bola Tinubu and suspected drug-trafficking activities.

According to Von Batten-Montague-York, a U.S.-based policy advisory and lobbying firm retained by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro asked a federal court for an additional 10 days to comply with the order directing the release of the records.

However, U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell granted only a four-day extension, setting August 21 as the new deadline for the release of the documents, the firm said.

Judge Howell reportedly noted that the case had already been pending for more than three years, indicating the court’s reluctance to permit further delays in the disclosure of the records.

The lobbying firm, which has been campaigning for the release of the documents, welcomed the latest development and commended Pirro and the Justice Department for taking steps towards complying with the court’s directive.

It, however, insisted that the records should be made public without further delay once the new deadline expires.

The documents being sought are said to be connected to U.S. investigations and allegations concerning Tinubu and alleged drug-trafficking activities.

Tinubu has consistently denied wrongdoing and rejected allegations linking him to drug trafficking.

The latest development is expected to renew scrutiny of the President’s past dealings with U.S. authorities, particularly as Nigeria approaches the 2027 general elections, in which Tinubu is expected to seek re-election.

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Campaigners advocating disclosure have also argued that the strategic relationship between the United States and Nigeria should not prevent Washington from making public records relating to allegations against Nigerian officials.

“Shared interests with Nigeria do not mean supporting an alleged drug trafficker,” the campaigners said, while calling for the documents to be released after the court-ordered deadline.

The controversy dates back to a 1990s U.S. federal investigation involving a Chicago-based heroin-trafficking network.

Previous reports have linked a $460,000 asset forfeiture involving Tinubu to the investigation, citing U.S. court documents and affidavits from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) and FBI.

According to those records, U.S. authorities investigated a narcotics network allegedly operated by Chicago-based drug traffickers Adegboyega Mueez Akande and Abiodun Agbele, which was involved in trafficking heroin into Illinois between 1988 and 1991.

The investigation examined funds deposited into several U.S. bank accounts reportedly opened or controlled by Tinubu.

In January 1992, U.S. authorities obtained a court order freezing accounts containing more than $1.4 million allegedly connected to Tinubu. Investigators subsequently questioned the source of the funds and whether they were consistent with his legitimate income at the time.

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Investigators also contacted Mobil Oil Nigeria, where Tinubu had worked as a treasurer. The company reportedly told them that employees were not permitted to keep corporate funds in personal bank accounts and that it did not maintain accounts in the Chicago suburbs identified in the investigation.

The matter was eventually resolved through an out-of-court agreement.

On October 4, 1993, the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois ordered the forfeiture of $460,000 held in an account at First Heritage Bank in Tinubu’s name to the U.S. government.

The court order stated that the funds constituted proceeds of narcotics trafficking or were involved in financial transactions prohibited under U.S. federal law.

Tinubu’s legal representatives and political associates have consistently disputed any suggestion that he was convicted of a drug offence in the United States.

They have maintained that the proceedings were an in rem civil forfeiture case, meaning the action was brought against the money rather than Tinubu personally.

They have also stressed that Tinubu was never arrested, indicted, arraigned or criminally convicted for a drug-trafficking offence in the United States.

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The expected release of the DOJ, FBI and DEA records could provide further details about the U.S. investigations and reignite political debate over Tinubu’s past as the 2027 election approaches.