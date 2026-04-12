2027: Kwankwasiyya Faithful Declares Support For Obi Presidency

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The Secretary, New Nigerian Peoples Party, Enugu State, and Chairman, Kwankwasiyya Northern Movement, Southeast, Hon Aliyu Adamu Kwankwaso, weekend, drummed support for a joint ticket of Mr Peter Obi and Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso during the 2027 presidential election.

Aliyu, who spoke in Enugu, said Mr Obi should be the presidential candidate while Senator Kwankwaso should be his vice. According to him, the interest of Nigeria and Nigerians should be placed above personal reasons. THE WHISTLER reports that in 2023, Obi ran for the president under the Labour Party while Kwankwaso bore the flag of the NNPP. Both of them have joined the African Democratic Congress.

Hon Adamu said Obi and Kwankwaso share common ideologies that are capable of moving Nigeria to the next level. According to him, “The Kwankwasiyya Movement is built on ideology. This ideology is built around the youths and how to make a better society. You can attest to what I am saying from what is happening in Kano. Despite the incumbent governor decamping to the APP, the masses in Kano have shown that they are still with Senator Kwankwaso. We in NNPP have shown that we are with Kwankwaso.”

He said Obi and Kwankwaso did not work together during the 2023 election because of the political dynamics then. “No reasonable Nigerian should be happy that Kwankwaso and Obi were not able to work together in 2023. Politics they say is a game of interest. I recall that a committee was set up then, and we had many meetings with some stakeholders of then Labour Party. Kwankwaso was in for that discussion. Kwankwaso was still looking at the events in Kano then.

“Then Kwankwaso was of the belief that he had an edge over Peter Obi. But under the current situation, there must be sacrifices. I am of the support that Peter Obi should be the presidential candidate. The interest now is not about who will be the president or not, but how to rescue Nigeria. Both of them have now realised that they need to work together. A typical northerner has shown his support for Obi. The courtship between Obi and Kwankwaso is going to yield good fruits to Nigerians.”

He advised Nigerians to forget the past and put the interest of the country first. “If we are going to live in the past, we cannot achieve one Nigeria. The future is giving us a good sign. That a typical northerner is today shouting that Obi can be a better president should give us hope. This is the time to get things right in the interest of Nigeria and Nigerians.”