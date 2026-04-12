How Job interview Turned Into Robbery in Lagos

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The Lagos State Police Command has arrested a suspect in connection with a robbery in which job seekers were lured to a fake interview in the Magodo area of Lagos and stripped of their valuables.

The arrest follows a viral video posted by X user @General_Somto on April 10 that sparked widespread concern over sophisticated scams targeting job applicants.

In the video, victims could be seen visibly distressed, with one recounting the ordeal in a direct warning to the public.

“Nigerians, let’s be careful out there. Not all job offers are legit. We went for a job interview in Magodo, Lagos only to be robbed.

“They took our phones, money, and everything we had on us,” she said.

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According to victims, the setup appeared professional and credible at first, with the interview conducted in an organised environment that raised no initial suspicion. They were subsequently asked to briefly step out, only to return and find their mobile phones, cash and other personal belongings gone.

The police confirmed the incident in a statement on Sunday, saying it was reported at about 11 p.m. on April 9.

“One suspect is currently in police custody, while efforts are ongoing to arrest other fleeing suspects and bring all those involved to justice,” the command said.

The police urged job seekers to verify the authenticity of job offers before attending interviews, particularly those advertised online. They advised applicants to confirm company details through official channels, avoid isolated or unverified venues, and notify trusted contacts before attending any interview.