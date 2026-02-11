2027: Sanwo-Olu Distributes 20 Buses To ‘Renewed Hope Coordinators’

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has inaugurated 20 Local Government Coordinators of the Renewed Hope Ambassadors.

The governor distributed 20 buses to the coordinators.

Sanwo-Olu described the initiative as a grassroots-driven platform aimed at deepening public awareness of national development programmes and fostering civic participation.

The governor, however, stated that the Renewed Hope Ambassadors was not a campaign organisation.

Rather, he explained that it was a movement of like-minded individuals committed to engaging communities on the achievements and policy direction of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

“This is not a campaign rally. It is an activation of what we believe in; an activation of our resolute commitment and of like minds coming together to promote awareness,” the governor said.

He noted that the movement had drawn participation from traditional rulers, market leaders, religious figures and community groups, underscoring its grassroots character.

According to him, the ambassadors are expected to go from neighbourhood to neighbourhood to enlighten citizens on government programmes and reforms.

“They are moving from area to area to let people know what the President has promised Nigerians and what he is already doing from infrastructure development across all regions.

“Also economic reforms, currency stabilisation and efforts to reduce inflation and food prices,” Sanwo-Olu said.

The governor added that recent investments, including foreign direct inflows into Lagos, reflected growing international confidence in Nigeria’s economy.

He encouraged the coordinators to sustain door-to-door engagement, saying informed citizens were critical to national progress.

Also speaking, the South-West Zonal Ambassadorial Coordinator, Mr Adebayo Adeyeye, who represented the Director-General of the Renewed Hope Ambassadors, Sen. Hope Uzodinma, said the movement was designed as a national platform for engagement, sensitisation and civic responsibility.

“The Renewed Hope Ambassadors is not a campaign organisation and not a political committee.

” It is a public engagement and sensitisation movement to help Nigerians better understand ongoing national programmes and actively participate in initiatives that improve social and economic well-being,” Adeyeye said.

According to him, the initiative operates through a structured framework from the national level down to wards and units to ensure presence in all communities.

Adeyeye added that beyond public enlightenment, the ambassadors would support community security through timely information sharing.

“Informed and engaged communities are safer communities.

The ambassadors will work with security agencies through community-level intelligence to aid early detection and crime prevention,” he said.

In his welcome remarks, the Lagos State Ambassador, of the Renewed Hope Ambassadors, Mr Tayo Ayinde, said the inauguration marked a significant step in embedding the movement at the grassroots.

“We started with 20 local government, soon we will move to other local government development Council (LCDA)

“You are expected to know your terrain, work as a coordinated team and communicate clearly the achievements of President Tinubu to the people in your communities,” Ayinde said.

Ayinde also urged the coordinators to listen to residents’ concerns and channel feedback for collective problem-solving.

“As you take your oath today, you take a covenant of honour to serve responsibly and carry the message of renewed hope with clarity and dignity,” he added.

He commended the Lagos State Government for its support, describing the state as a model of infrastructural development and responsive governance.

In their goodwill messages, Mr Sunday Akerele, the Osun Ambassador, and his Ondo State counterpart applauded the Lagos State Government for its support so far.

The ceremony also featured calls for community residents to support the coordinators in promoting inclusion, cooperation, and shared ownership of the Renewed Hope vision across Lagos State.

Present at the inauguration was former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, clad in Renewed Hope regalia.

Also in attendance were the Deputy Governor, Dr Obafemi Hamzat; party chieftains; and members of the Governance Advisory Council.

Mr Japheth Odesanya, representing Ikorodu Local Government and one of the coordinators of the movement, delivered the vote of thanks on behalf of his colleagues. He pledged to engage and enlighten residents of the state.