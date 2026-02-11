Super Eagles May Lose Coach To Marseille

311 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has reportedly emerged as a potential candidate for the vacant managerial position at French Ligue 1 side Olympique de Marseille.

The 48-year-old Malian-French tactician is among the names being considered following the departure of Roberto De Zerbi, who left the club by mutual consent earlier this week.

De Zerbi’s exit came after a heavy 5-0 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in Le Classique and Marseille’s Champions League elimination following a 3-0 loss to Club Brugge.

Marseille described the decision as “collective and difficult,” taken after internal consultations aimed at addressing the club’s sporting struggles this season.

Eric Chelle, who took charge of Nigeria in 2024, made history as the first non-Nigerian African to manage the Super Eagles.

Advertisement

Under his leadership, Nigeria secured a bronze medal at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, earning praise for improved tactical discipline and attacking structure.

The reported link to Marseille is not entirely unexpected. Chelle was previously approached by the French club during his tenure with Mali, suggesting prior interest.

He was also recently seen at the Stade Vélodrome during a Coupe de France fixture, further fuelling speculation.

However, Chelle is not believed to be the frontrunner for the role. Former Marseille player and current Red Star FC manager Habib Beye is widely viewed as a leading candidate due to his strong ties to the club.